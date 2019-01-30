WWE news, rumors: Hideo Itami granted release, Renee Young comments on Dean Ambrose
Itami's WWE run wasn't as successful as many had hoped when he originally signed
On the same day that WWE confirmed Raw superstar Dean Ambrose would be departing the company this spring, we learned of another notable departure just hours later. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported on Tuesday night, shortly after this week's edition of 205 Live, that Hideo Itami had asked for and was granted his release from the company. On Tuesday night's 205 Live, Itami was seemingly written out of the weekly show when he was attacked by former friend Ariya Daivari.
While WWE has yet to confirm the news of Itami, real name Kenta Kobayashi, ending his run with the company as it did with Ambrose, a simple tweet sent out by the Japanese star shortly after the report was dropped seemed to confirm he's finishing up.
Itami signed with WWE in 2014 with much fanfare -- which included Hulk Hogan flying to Japan to help make the official announcement -- and high hopes after making a very prominent name for himself around the entire world as KENTA. Most notably, Itami shined as one of Pro Wrestling NOAH's top stars, winning the GHC junior heavyweight championship three times and once reigning as the GHC heavyweight champion. Unfortunately, though, injuries derailed any sort of star-studded career he could have had in WWE over the past several years.
Lately, however, Itami has been reverting back to his old, spectacular ways as a member of the 205 Live roster. So if recent history is any indication, the pro wrestling free-agent market now has someone who's ready to prove his worth to the wrestling world once again.
More WWE news, rumors
- While very brief, Raw commentator Renee Young took to Instagram to address the news of husband Ambrose's looming departure from the company. Young posted a photo of Ambrose with the caption, "This guy. The world is yours, my love. no guts no glory."
- As the partnership between NXT and independent promotion Evolve continues to ... well ... evolve, Ricochet is the latest star making his way back to the promotion where he once competed. It was announced on Tuesday that Ricochet will return to Evolve for two dates on March 15-16 in Melrose, Massachusetts and Queens, New York, respectively.
- Speaking of NXT, Wednesday night's post-TakeOver edition brings us some tag team action as the Street Profits battle the Forgotten Sons and Kairi Sane & Io Shirai take on Shayna Baszler lackeys Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir.
