WWE news, rumors: Hulk Hogan angling for final match, Sasha Banks injury at Hell in a Cell
'The Boss' may be on the shelf after suffering an injury at Hell in a Cell
Sasha Banks came up short in her bid to wrest the Raw women's championship from Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell this past weekend, and "The Boss" may have suffered a back injury in the process, according to a report from PWInsider. Banks was competing inside the Cell for the second time in her career when she kicked off the pay-per-view against Lynch. After nearly 22 minutes of action, Banks was forced to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her, coming up short yet again in a bid to reclaim championship gold.
The report states Banks has been pulled from in-ring action, citing the injury as most likely to the former Raw women's champ's back with no confirmation as to the severity of the injury.
Subscribe to our wrestling podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and listen to our instant analysis of WWE Hell in a Cell and the first episode of SmackDown on Fox below.
Banks returned to WWE TV in mid-August following a four-month hiatus that began immediately after WrestleMania 35 where she and Bayley dropped the women's tag team titles to The IIconics. After a heel turn upon her stunning return, she struck up a feud with Lynch only to lose to her at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday while earning a victory over Lynch via disqualification at September's Clash of Champions in the lead-up to the match that took place this past Sunday in Sacramento, California.
More WWE news, rumors
- Hulk Hogan is angling for one last match in WWE, telling the Los Angeles Times, "I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match." Hogan's next appearance for the company is scheduled to take place at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Oct. 31 as he leads a crop of present WWE superstars against a team led by fellow WWE Hall of Famer and longtime rival Ric Flair.
- WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland had\s been rumored to be nearing a possible in-ring return, which he appeared to shoot down on Twitter last week. However, a report from PWInsider on Tuesday noted that Copeland is currently visiting Pittsburgh, and with WWE's head of medical Dr. Joseph Maroon being stationed in the city, their speculation is that he could be seeking clearance for a return to action.
- In a video on Instagram, hip hop icon Master P stated "We don't own the NFL, NBA or MLB, but we do own House of Glory aka 'HOG.'" The New York-based wrestling promotion is run by Amazing Red, but it appears as though it may now be owned by Master P, who stated he is hiring the "best wrestlers" for the promotion before stating Vince McMahon is "in trouble." P was famously a part of the No Limit Soldiers faction in WCW in 1999.
-
2019 WWE Crown Jewel card, rumors
What you need to know ahead of WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
Raw recap: Tyson Fury gets physical
Fury and Braun Strowman delivered WWE its latest mainstream headline-capturing moment on Monday
-
Tyson Fury to have 'open mic' on Raw
Handing an open mic to the lineal heavyweight boxing champ is always a risky proposition
-
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell results, grades
Breaking down the results and grades from WWE Hell in a Cell, which was a mixed back on Sunday...
-
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday