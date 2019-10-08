WWE news, rumors: Hulk Hogan angling for final match, Sasha Banks injury at Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks came up short in her bid to wrest the Raw women's championship from Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell this past weekend, and "The Boss" may have suffered a back injury in the process, according to a report from PWInsider. Banks was competing inside the Cell for the second time in her career when she kicked off the pay-per-view against Lynch. After nearly 22 minutes of action, Banks was forced to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her, coming up short yet again in a bid to reclaim championship gold.

The report states Banks has been pulled from in-ring action, citing the injury as most likely to the former Raw women's champ's back with no confirmation as to the severity of the injury.

Subscribe to our wrestling podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and listen to our instant analysis of WWE Hell in a Cell and the first episode of SmackDown on Fox below.

Banks returned to WWE TV in mid-August following a four-month hiatus that began immediately after WrestleMania 35 where she and Bayley dropped the women's tag team titles to The IIconics. After a heel turn upon her stunning return, she struck up a feud with Lynch only to lose to her at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday while earning a victory over Lynch via disqualification at September's Clash of Champions in the lead-up to the match that took place this past Sunday in Sacramento, California.

More WWE news, rumors