WWE news, rumors: Hulk Hogan return to the company imminent? Samoa Joe update

With WWE's biggest show of the year right around the corner, maybe the biggest name in company history could be close to making what would likely be considered a controversial return to the fold. News on Hulk Hogan possibly pulling off a comeback is where we begin our look at some of the prominent WWE headlines for Friday, March 23.

The Hulkster set to return to WWE soon?

Since racist comments came to light a few years ago, Hogan has been virtually blacklisted from WWE. However, that all could be changing soon. PW Insider reported on Thursday that Hogan and WWE are having discussions about a potential return to the company. Furthermore, WWE released an official statement to the news outlet confirming the two sides have talked, but also revealing that no contract has been set in place.

"We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE."

Hogan was let go from WWE in 2015 after Gawker released tapes in which the former world champion made the racist remarks, and since then, he has rarely been mentioned on WWE television. Lately, though, he has popped up here and there, leading some to believe that a return could be on the horizon. If he does return soon, it's not known in what role that would be, although you may be able to assume he'd serve as an ambassador before making an appearance on regular TV programming.

This news is also a bit surprising given the fact WWE just had a pretty significant public relations issue on its hands. The creation of a women's battle royal match at WrestleMania honoring the Fabulous Moolah was announced, but when the late Moolah's character concerns became public, WWE was forced to rename the match amid pressure from sponsors. Bringing Hogan back would likely receive a lot of backlash, but if WWE is willing to do it, then it must have some sort of plan in place to turn Hogan's comeback into a personal redemption story.

