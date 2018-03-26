WWE news, rumors: Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe to return; strange Greatest Royal Rumble plans

Less than two weeks out from WrestleMania 34, WWE finds itself building a second major match card with the prior announcement of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" set to take place in Saudi Arabia in late April. As we are each day, CBS Sports is here to break down the latest WWE news and rumors at the start of the day.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Greatest Royal Rumble producing early spoilers?

WWE on Monday announced more details for its Greatest Royal Rumble event; in doing so, they may have spoiled some of their plans for WrestleMania 34 and the television programs immediately following the show. There are now four matches booked for the supershow with two title matches and a showdown between legends preceding the 50-man Royal Rumble match itself in late April. John Cena will take on Triple H in a featured attraction; the intercontinental championship will defended in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match between The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe; and the Hardy Boyz will take on Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw tag team titles.

While cards are always subject to change, it seems strange that WWE would go forward to announce these particular matches at such an early juncture. WWE has basically told fans that Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy will be returning despite both currently being shelved but said to have been cleared with injuries. To fans that like surprise returns, well, that's a disappointing reveal. Furthermore, with Sheamus & Cesaro in the tag team title match, it indicates that they may be going over Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, potentially ruining the result of that match. At least the intercontinental title match includes the three men competing for the strap at WrestleMania without a champion indicated. Finally, WWE appears to be prepared to potentially break storyline with the return of the "Hardy Boyz" unless Matt and Jeff Hardy compete as their new "Woken" characters.

All-in-all, it is a strange development for WWE to release these specific matches and return details before WrestleMania. Considering every expectation is that this event will take place live on WWE Network, it will be difficult for it to take part in the same world many "house shows" do with storylines at those events not necessarily mattering towards the big picture. Furthermore, an expected redux of the draft or "superstar shakeup" seems to be off the table until at least May considering some of those competing in these matches were potentially going to to shift brands.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors

It looks like we are getting more Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Though the team was eliminated from the Mixed Match Challenge, Strowman tweeted over the weekend that he and Bliss are filming an episode of Ride Along for the WWE Network. The often-fun series follows superstars as they travel from one WWE event destination to another; sometimes hi-jinks or interesting behind-the-scenes conversations go down on the show.



Since we are discussing the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE confirmed to David Bixenspan that there will indeed be no women performing on the Saudi Arabia show despite the government allowing them to attend as fans. This is obviously awkward -- to say the least -- considering WWE is in the middle of its so-called "women's evolution."



It was announced over the weekend that Paul Heyman will be inducting Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Edge & Christian will also be inducting The Dudley Boyz, it was announced earlier in the week.



John Cena continued his infatuation with The Undertaker by Instagramming a picture of him literally poking the "Dead Man" with a stick. With time running out until 'Mania, it will be interesting to see if Taker shows up Monday night on Raw at some point during or after Cena's match against Kane.

