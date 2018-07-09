WWE news, rumors: Jim Ross injured while calling match, Ric Flair undergoes surgery

WWE Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Ross again provided his services for New Japan Pro-Wrestling this past Saturday, manning the broadcast table alongside Josh Barnett for the promotion's G1 Special in San Francisco at the Cow Palace. Turns out, though, that Ross did not leave the Cow Palace in perfect health.

Jim Ross injured at the broadcast booth

During the IWGP United States championship match on Saturday that saw Juice Robinson capture the title from "Switchblade" Jay White, there was a spot in which White suplexed Robinson into the guardrail, which was not connected properly (more on this issue in a bit). Ross tumbled backward, and this led to Barnett leaving the table to go after White, which seemed as if it could be the beginning of an angle.

Whether the whole sequence was an angle or not, injuries Ross suffered apparently are very real. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Ross was diagnosed with injuries to both his ribs and lungs, and he is experiencing significant pain with the slightest movements. On Twitter on Sunday, Ross was adamant that all of this was not a work, and that he even believed he had broken a rib during the incident.

There did appear to be some complications with the guardrails inside the Cow Palace on Saturday, specifically that they weren't properly attached together. Not only was this evident during the incident involving Ross, but also in the IWGP heavyweight championship main event between the champion Kenny Omega and Cody. During the bout, Cody whipped Omega into one of the loose guardrails, and an official sitting in the vicinity appeared to take a hard shot to the knee. So, there's a good chance that NJPW committed a dangerous oversight in regards to properly securing the guardrails.

If the injuries are indeed real, hopefully the legendary Ross can make a speedy recovery.

