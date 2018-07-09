WWE news, rumors: Jim Ross injured while calling match, Ric Flair undergoes surgery
Ross was injured during a spot in the IWGP U.S. title match on Saturday
WWE Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Ross again provided his services for New Japan Pro-Wrestling this past Saturday, manning the broadcast table alongside Josh Barnett for the promotion's G1 Special in San Francisco at the Cow Palace. Turns out, though, that Ross did not leave the Cow Palace in perfect health.
Jim Ross injured at the broadcast booth
During the IWGP United States championship match on Saturday that saw Juice Robinson capture the title from "Switchblade" Jay White, there was a spot in which White suplexed Robinson into the guardrail, which was not connected properly (more on this issue in a bit). Ross tumbled backward, and this led to Barnett leaving the table to go after White, which seemed as if it could be the beginning of an angle.
Whether the whole sequence was an angle or not, injuries Ross suffered apparently are very real. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Ross was diagnosed with injuries to both his ribs and lungs, and he is experiencing significant pain with the slightest movements. On Twitter on Sunday, Ross was adamant that all of this was not a work, and that he even believed he had broken a rib during the incident.
There did appear to be some complications with the guardrails inside the Cow Palace on Saturday, specifically that they weren't properly attached together. Not only was this evident during the incident involving Ross, but also in the IWGP heavyweight championship main event between the champion Kenny Omega and Cody. During the bout, Cody whipped Omega into one of the loose guardrails, and an official sitting in the vicinity appeared to take a hard shot to the knee. So, there's a good chance that NJPW committed a dangerous oversight in regards to properly securing the guardrails.
If the injuries are indeed real, hopefully the legendary Ross can make a speedy recovery.
- The fiancee of 16-time world champion Ric Flair, Wendy Barlow, told Pro Wrestling Sheet that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer underwent successful surgery on Monday to reverse an ileostomy. What this procedure actually accomplished was the removal of an apparatus for Flair's colostomy bag which was inserted during his life-changing health scare last August. The report notes that Flair should be in the hospital recovering until the end of the week.
- There's some more scary injury news coming out of the aforementioned NJPW G1 Special, as IWGP junior heavyweight champion and 2018 Best of the Super Juniors winner Hiromu Takahashi is believed to have suffered a broken neck during his title defense against rival Dragon Lee. During the match, there was a spot in which Lee cradled Takahashi and flung the champion over his head -- with no way for the champ to break the fall. Takahashi's head spiked directly into the mat, and on Sunday morning, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the belief among NJPW officials is that Takahashi suffered a broken neck. He reportedly collapsed backstage and was rushed to the hospital.
- On Monday night's edition of Raw, the go-home edition before Extreme Rules this Sunday, Baron Corbin will team up with Elias to take on the team of Finn Balor & Bobby Roode. WWE.com is also teasing more follow-up to the feuds between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks and Bayley, and of course, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.
