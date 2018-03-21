WWE news, rumors: John Cena on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles WrestleMania update
Despite whatever injury he's dealing with, Styles seems good to go for April 8
When it's WrestleMania season, you never know the sort of breaking news stories you'll see in the world of professional wrestling. We were provided a stark reminder of this on Tuesday with the news that Daniel Bryan has officially been cleared to return to in-ring competition in WWE. With the biggest event of the year set to take place in nearly two weeks in New Orleans, let's have a look at some of the WWE headlines making the rounds for Wednesday, March 21.
John Cena praises Bryan's clearance by WWE doctors
Upon the news of Bryan's long-awaited medical clearance on Tuesday, many within the business reacted with sheer glee that one of the best of this generation is able to compete again. One of the superstars on the roster who did get the chance to speak about the return of the "American Dragon" was none other than John Cena.
Cena, a big part of Bryan's family circle (being engaged to Nikki Bella), was met by TMZ cameras and asked about the return of his future brother-in-law. The 16-time world champion had nothing but glowing things to say about the news of Bryan's clearance, noting just how rigorous Bryan worked to not accept the fact that he would never wrestle again.
"From a fan's perspective it's wonderful because they all want to see him and know what he's capable of. From a family perspective, I've had the chance to talk to Bryan at length about his passion for wrestling and it is what he was born to do and I know deep down how he feels about it," Cena said. "To be told it was over when it isn't time for it to be over, to him was very shocking. That young man did absolutely everything possible to challenge the word 'no.' How ironic, he's known so much for 'yes,yes,yes.' He turned no into yes and he worked his ass off to make that happen."
Cena also admitted that he believes Bryan is currently one of the healthiest members of the active roster.
Who knows -- maybe we could be headed for another Cena vs. Bryan showdown somewhere down the road. With Bryan cleared, all options are now on the table.
More WWE news, rumors
- During a recent international media conference call, WWE champion AJ Styles was asked whether his title defense at WrestleMania against Shinsuke Nakamura should be the last to take place on the card. Seemingly admitting that it won't be the final bout of the night, Styles gave the perfect response of him and Nakamura stealing the show, proving to everyone that they deserved to be the main event match on the biggest show of the year.
- Sticking with Styles for now, in recent days, there has been speculation as to whether the WWE championship match could be in jeopardy. Reports of late note that Styles has been dealing with some sort of unknown injury, making fans mighty nervous. However, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that while Styles is in fact nursing an injury, right now he's cleared to go for the Nakamura match at WrestleMania in almost two weeks.
- PW Insider is reporting that Big Cass seems close to making his return. Cass, who has been out with a knee injury since last August, was backstage at Raw in Dallas on Monday to be evaluated by doctors. He was reportedly informing people that he got the thumbs up from the medical staff, so it looks as if we may have a post-WrestleMania Big Cass surprise headed our way.
- The "Ultimate Deletion" match Monday night on Raw had everyone in the pro wrestling world buzzing, and that included Hulk Hogan, who is still blacklisted from WWE. In what could be a positive sign for him and a potential WWE return, though, the tweet about the "Ultimate Deletion" earned him a small appearance on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night. Could mean nothing, could mean something -- but nowadays, the smallest Hogan appearance on WWE television warrants a glance.
