WWE news, rumors: John Cena on Rob Gronkowski in wrestling, Jeff Hardy update
Cena seems as optimistic as others about the Patriots' star trying wrestling
With WWE Fastlane now just four days away, WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is directly in our sights. Being the busiest time of the year in professional wrestling, the news and rumors within the business are steadily flowing, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated daily on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. Let's have a look at some of those headlines for Wednesday, March 7.
Cena thinks Gronk would be just fine in WWE
Following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, rumors began to surface regarding the future of tight end Rob Gronkowski. With retirement reportedly on the table at the time, some speculated he could be the next big name to make the transition to professional wrestling and sign with WWE. Given his build and personality, it's safe to assume Gronkowski would fit rather nicely in the WWE landscape, and the biggest name of the past decade in the company seems to agree with that sentiment.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, 16-time world champion and Patriots fan John Cena was asked about Gronkowski possibly making the career move at some point, and he seems pretty optimistic that Gronk would make a smooth transition into the professional wrestling universe.
"If Gronkowski wants to come on board, I think he'd be a perfect fit," Cena said. "He does not lack in the energy department, so I think he'd be just fine."
Gronkowski in WWE is an interesting thought to ponder, although we may have to wait a bit to find out whether Cena is correct. While the tight end has yet to officially commit to returning to the NFL, recent reports indicate he will take the field for New England come the 2018 season.
More WWE news, rumors
- According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jeff Hardy could be set to return soon. Hardy, who underwent rotator cuff surgery in October, was recently cleared by his surgeon and is now just waiting on clearance from the WWE medical staff. This is perfect timing considering "Woken" Matt Hardy just challenged Bray Wyatt to an "Ultimate Deletion" match.
- Surprise! Vince McMahon is still a billionaire. Forbes released its annual list of billionaires and the WWE chairman was fortunate enough to land on it once again. According to the list, McMahon currently has a net worth of $1.8 billion, which was good enough for the 1,394th slot.
- PW Insider is reporting that while Rey Mysterio did indeed suffer a bicep tear at an independent show, he's moving his arm as if it's not a complete tear, which is good news. The injury has also not hindered potential discussions with WWE, as the two sides are reportedly set to meet soon.
- In NXT action Wednesday night on the WWE Network (8 p.m. ET), the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic gets underway with a rematch of the 2016 finals as the Authors of Pain take on TM-61. In singles action, Aleister Black will battle Killian Dain.
