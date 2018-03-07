WWE news, rumors: John Cena on Rob Gronkowski in wrestling, Jeff Hardy update

With WWE Fastlane now just four days away, WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is directly in our sights. Being the busiest time of the year in professional wrestling, the news and rumors within the business are steadily flowing, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated daily on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. Let's have a look at some of those headlines for Wednesday, March 7.

Cena thinks Gronk would be just fine in WWE

Following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, rumors began to surface regarding the future of tight end Rob Gronkowski. With retirement reportedly on the table at the time, some speculated he could be the next big name to make the transition to professional wrestling and sign with WWE. Given his build and personality, it's safe to assume Gronkowski would fit rather nicely in the WWE landscape, and the biggest name of the past decade in the company seems to agree with that sentiment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, 16-time world champion and Patriots fan John Cena was asked about Gronkowski possibly making the career move at some point, and he seems pretty optimistic that Gronk would make a smooth transition into the professional wrestling universe.

"If Gronkowski wants to come on board, I think he'd be a perfect fit," Cena said. "He does not lack in the energy department, so I think he'd be just fine."

Gronkowski in WWE is an interesting thought to ponder, although we may have to wait a bit to find out whether Cena is correct. While the tight end has yet to officially commit to returning to the NFL, recent reports indicate he will take the field for New England come the 2018 season.

