WWE news, rumors: Johnny Gargano out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames with injury, new multi-year signings

The upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames card was dealt a blow on Tuesday during this week's edition of "WWE Backstage" on FS1 with news Johnny Gargano is officially out of his planned match with Finn Balor. The two were set to face off after Balor's epic heel turn on the Oct. 23 edition NXT's weekly show on the USA Network. Gargano's removal from the match is due to a neck injury, which has left medical officials unable to clear him for an in-ring return.

While Balor has wrestled on four NXT house shows recently since his return to the brand, he has not had a televised match since August's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. He made a surprising return to NXT on Oct. 2, and on Oct. 23, Balor came to the ring as Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were facing down The Undisputed Era, seemingly to provide backup. He quickly turned heel, however, delivering a kick to Gargano before ultimately driving him into the entrance ramp with his signature 1916 maneuver.

Gargano has only wrestled once since August, a match with Shane Thorne on the Oct. 2. There's no word on who -- if anyone -- Balor will face on the WarGames card in replacement. NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

