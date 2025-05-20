On April 1, Kevin Owens was preparing for a marquee match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Three days later, a pre-existing neck injury forced him out of WWE's biggest show and paused his career.

Former WWE universal champion Owens took to social media to combat conflicting reports about his status. Owens, 41, revealed he's yet to undergo neck surgery for a five-month-old injury. Owens doesn't have a firm timeline, but he anticipates he'll go under the knife soon.

"We don't have a surgery date yet," Owens said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. "I've not had a surgery yet despite reports to the contrary. Still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all, exactly what needs to be done. So we're kinda figuring that out still. A lot of uncertainty, but hopefully in the next few weeks we get clarity and we do this surgery, and then we go from there."

Owens isn't the only WWE superstar dealing with an injury. Zoey Stark was carried out of her match on WWE Raw after a leg injury. Starks landed awkwardly during a springboard dropkick on Monday's episode. Stark, who was wrestling a Money in the Bank qualifier match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, was carried backstage by backstage personnel.

More WWE news, rumors