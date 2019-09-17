WWE news, rumors: Kevin Owens slated for NXT return as brand transitions to USA Network
'KO' could be on his way back to NXT where he was a champion and instant breakout star
When Kevin Owens tweeted "14-24-20" after his storyline firing on SmackDown Live last Tuesday, the former WWE universal champion seemed to be confirming fan speculation of late that he was NXT-bound as WWE's "third brand" prepares for its cable TV debut on USA this Wednesday. Breaking the cryptic Sept. 11 tweet down into letters comprising the alphabet, you get N-X-T. Now, that tease -- and the resulting speculation -- appears to be close to reality.
PWInsider is reporting the move as expected, and during a media call Monday, NXT godfather Paul "Triple H" Levesque said he'd "love" to have Owens back on the brand. Triple H also said fans should no longer see moving between Raw, SmackDown and NXT as being called up or sent down, rather as lateral moves across WWE's three premier brands.
Owens is a former NXT champion, and WWE may like the idea of having a staple of Raw and SmackDown over the past few years as a surprise addition as NXT arrives on USA Network in a two-hour live format.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
As also noted by PWInsider, Owens is still listed on promotional materials as appearing on the Nov. 15 SmackDown event. Whether that material had been created prior to the rumored decision to have Owens appear on NXT or if it means Owens' stint on the brand is to be short-lived -- especially with the Raw and SmackDown draft starting Oct. 11 -- remains to be seen.
More WWE news, rumors
- According to a report at Fightful, Jeff Hardy's WWE contract has been extended "at least" an additional year due to time on the shelf following injuries. Matt Hardy's contract appears up in March, according to the report, but the Hardys taking their act to the independents -- or to AEW -- as a tag team will not be happening in the near future.
- On the heels of alleged altercations at last weekend's WrestlePro event honoring WWE producer Pat Buck, former WWE superstar Big Cass has released a statement regarding the incidents. Cass claims his erratic behavior at the show and subsequent physical altercation was the result of his ongoing struggles with mental health and promised to seek professional help. "On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events," the statement read. "I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression. But I will work my absolute hardest to right the wrongs of Saturday night and apologize to Kevin Matthews, Pat Buck, Joey Janela, the entire WrestlePro locker room and all parties involved from the bottom of my heart. I'm getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime."
- WWE.com is advertising a six-man tag match between The New Day and Randy Orton & The Revival for Tuesday night's SmackDown Live. No other matches are announced, but Baron Corbin's coronation as King of the Ring, an Erick Rowan interview, Shane McMahon addressing the Owens situation and Bayley dealing with the fallout of her cheap win over Charlotte Flair are all advertised for the show.
-
NXT looks to shock system with USA move
WWE's 'third brand,' NXT looks to continue delivering fans what they love most, without the...
-
Raw recap: The Fiend continues to stalk
We got a heavy dose of Bray Wyatt's new alter-ego Monday night as Hell in a Cell is fast approaching
-
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell match card
Everything you need to know ahead of 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell airing live in early October
-
WWE King of the Ring winner, results
The recent non-pay-per-view iterations of King of the Ring have been largely unspectacular
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
WWE Clash of Champions results, grades
An uneven card with few major developments, WWE Clash of Champions still delivered