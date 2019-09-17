WWE news, rumors: Kevin Owens slated for NXT return as brand transitions to USA Network

When Kevin Owens tweeted "14-24-20" after his storyline firing on SmackDown Live last Tuesday, the former WWE universal champion seemed to be confirming fan speculation of late that he was NXT-bound as WWE's "third brand" prepares for its cable TV debut on USA this Wednesday. Breaking the cryptic Sept. 11 tweet down into letters comprising the alphabet, you get N-X-T. Now, that tease -- and the resulting speculation -- appears to be close to reality.

PWInsider is reporting the move as expected, and during a media call Monday, NXT godfather Paul "Triple H" Levesque said he'd "love" to have Owens back on the brand. Triple H also said fans should no longer see moving between Raw, SmackDown and NXT as being called up or sent down, rather as lateral moves across WWE's three premier brands.

Owens is a former NXT champion, and WWE may like the idea of having a staple of Raw and SmackDown over the past few years as a surprise addition as NXT arrives on USA Network in a two-hour live format.

As also noted by PWInsider, Owens is still listed on promotional materials as appearing on the Nov. 15 SmackDown event. Whether that material had been created prior to the rumored decision to have Owens appear on NXT or if it means Owens' stint on the brand is to be short-lived -- especially with the Raw and SmackDown draft starting Oct. 11 -- remains to be seen.

