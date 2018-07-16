WWE news, rumors: Last-minute changes to Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan contract update

The match card order for Extreme Rules on Sunday night was one of the better lineups that we have seen on a WWE pay-per-view in recent memory. As it turns out, though, the finalized order was one that came into fruition shortly before the show was to go on the air. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Monday, July 16.

Extreme Rules lineup undergoes sudden changes

Heading into the final show before SummerSlam on Sunday night, the assumption was that the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley showdown would headline the Extreme Rules festivities. Instead, we were treated to the 30-minute Iron Man match for the intercontinental championship -- the first time a scheduled singles match for the intercontinental title has headlined a PPV since SummerSlam 1992 -- and the WWE championship match prior to that as the closing acts to the show. Turns out, the worst fears for a lot of fans nearly came true.

According to PW Insider, the Reigns vs. Lashley match was originally slated to conclude the show, with the intercontinental title match on the opposite end of the spectrum as the opener. Late in the day, however, the order was rearranged and it gave us the solid card order we witnessed on Sunday night.

It should be noted the report also states that Vince McMahon was not in attendance in Pittsburgh, but was in contact with Triple H and other officials who were backstage. Take that for what you will.

Daniel Bryan's contract status

Bryan's contractual status with WWE as time elapses this summer has become more and more of a hot topic of conversation. Quite possibly the most beloved figure working in the company right now, it's no wonder everyone is interested in what his future plans may be.

Earlier Sunday, hours before Bryan was set to compete on the Extreme Rules card in Pittsburgh, reports began to surface that the former undisputed heavyweight champion had signed a new deal with WWE. Hours later, however, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter apparently did some digging and found, through his sources, that Bryan had in fact not received anything new.

When Bryan was cleared to return to full-time, in-ring action this past spring, many assumed that meant he had signed a new deal as well. We would later come to learn that he was under the existing contract that is set to expire this September, meaning he could still leave if he so chooses. If you're in the camp wanting Bryan to stay put, over the weekend he spoke with The Business Times and expressed his desire to continue working under the WWE banner.

"The wrestling world is an interesting world right now," Bryan said, "but I love working with WWE and my wife [Brie Bella] is a part of WWE and so there's a good chance I'll re-sign."

This may not be the last time between now and September we receive conflicting reports regarding the status of Bryan, but if/when he does ink a new deal, you'd have to imagine WWE will make an official announcement on its website.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

More WWE news, rumors