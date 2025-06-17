WWE news, rumors: Liv Morgan suffers apparent shoulder injury, Goldberg returns on Raw to confront Gunther
Goldberg is in, but Morgan might be out
Liv Morgan's return to WWE programming might be cut short. Morgan, who recently returned to television after wrapping filming on "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," injured her shoulder on Monday Night Raw.
Morgan and Kairi Sane wrestled each other on Raw. The match ended prematurely after Morgan forfeited the bout. Morgan rolled out of the ring, clutching her shoulder after taking a simple forward fall. The referee checked on Morgan before ringing the bell. Later in the evening, WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves claimed Morgan suffered a shoulder dislocation.
Liv Morgan appears to have injured her shoulder, the match has been paused and she’s being checked by doctors ringside.#WWERAW— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 17, 2025
pic.twitter.com/kS7j5Ea7A9
Though the extent of Morgan's injury is unconfirmed, the timing couldn't be worse. Morgan recently started feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and had ambitions on another women's world title reign. Morgan had no major confirmed matches set, but her recent direction lined up perfectly for WWE's all-women premium live event Evolution on July 13.
More WWE news, rumors
- Morgan's immediate limboed future coincides with the return of a professional wrestling legend. Goldberg returned to WWE on Monday, challenging world heavyweight champion Gunther to a match. Gunther vs. Goldberg was subsequently confirmed for the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Their title match takes place in Atlanta, where Goldberg rose to prominence with World Championship Wrestling, eventually winning the WCW world heavyweight title.