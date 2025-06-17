Liv Morgan's return to WWE programming might be cut short. Morgan, who recently returned to television after wrapping filming on "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," injured her shoulder on Monday Night Raw.

Morgan and Kairi Sane wrestled each other on Raw. The match ended prematurely after Morgan forfeited the bout. Morgan rolled out of the ring, clutching her shoulder after taking a simple forward fall. The referee checked on Morgan before ringing the bell. Later in the evening, WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves claimed Morgan suffered a shoulder dislocation.

Though the extent of Morgan's injury is unconfirmed, the timing couldn't be worse. Morgan recently started feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and had ambitions on another women's world title reign. Morgan had no major confirmed matches set, but her recent direction lined up perfectly for WWE's all-women premium live event Evolution on July 13.

