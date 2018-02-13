WWE news, rumors: Major PPV changes, Styles praises Rousey, Gronk in WWE soon?

Prior to Super Bowl 52 between the Patriots and Eagles, reports began to surface noting that New England tight end Rob Gronkowski could be calling it a career in the NFL following the season. Following the Patriots' loss, Gronkowski fueled the retirement speculation when he refused to commit to returning for the 2018 NFL season.

Speculation on his future immediately began, and of course one of the most popular post-NFL destinations people had in mind for Gronk was a jump to WWE. As a matter of fact, Gronkowski transitioning into the world of professional wrestling was something we've all talked about even before the potential for retirement were on the table, given his size and charisma which would fit his new career perfectly.

Well, one of his best friends in current SmackDown superstar Mojo Rawley recently did very little to cool down Gronk-to-WWE discussions.

Rawley hints at his buddy Gronk working with him

TMZ caught up with Rawley prior to Super Bowl 52 last weekend, and when asked about Gronkowski making the jump to his profession, the reigning Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner almost made it seem like a foregone conclusion this would be happening at some point. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Rawley told TMZ Sports. "I can't speak for him."

Gronkowski got the entire sports world talking when, back at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, he assisted Rawley in winning the battle royal, taking out Jinder Mahal -- a future WWE champion -- in the process. It certainly looked as if the Patriots' tight end belonged in that ring, and now Rawley has a lot of people's hopes up that we could see it again soon -- just in more of a full-time basis.

