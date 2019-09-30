WWE news, rumors: Matt Riddle fires back at UFC president Dana White, CM Punk-Colt Cabana lawsuit settled

Days away from the biggest match of his pro wrestling career, NXT superstar Matt Riddle is still frustrated by the past words of the man who effectively ended his career in MMA. Speaking with Barstool Sports in a video released Sept. 20, White was asked about Riddle, who is scheduled to wrestle Adam Cole for the NXT Championship this Wednesday as NXT on USA goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and the UFC boss was a bit kinder to the "King of Bros" than he was following his release of Riddle.

"I've heard interviews with Matt Riddle, and he's very fired up about being let go and everything," White said. "At that place and that time where we were, it was the right move. I'm happy for him. I'm happy that he's been successful and he's doing well. I don't wish the kid any ill will. I don't hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite, as he should, but I don't wish him any ill will or anything. But no, I don't regret the decision that I made at that time."

Over the weekend, Riddle took to Instagram to respond to his old boss.

"Dana I'm not mad that you fired me I'm mad because you're a heartless moron with to much money and power and felt the need to call me a loser after you fired me when I was on a 4 fight win streak and had my 3rd child almost bankrupting me," the Instagram post reads. "Also to say it was the right call to fire me is the dumbest thing ever, you literally tried to ruin my career/life because your a little bald b---h that couldn't control me, so stop lying it's sad bro."

Riddle was victorious in his last four bouts in the UFC, but his official record only displays two as victories because he twice failed drug tests for marijuana use. Those two fights were overturned to no contests, and following the second failure, the UFC released Riddle from his contract. UFC president Dana White would go on to call Riddle a "dummy" and facetiously a "rocket scientist" in follow-up interviews.

In the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast, Riddle viewed moving away from MMA and into wrestling as a great positive in his life, specifically mentioning the transition from actually inflicting physical and financial harm on an opponent.

"I like talking trash too, like, I think it's fun." Riddle said. "But I don't want to hurt anybody's feelings. You know? It's like I love pro wrestling. I get to fight people all the time, but I'm not trying to hurt or end people's careers. In MMA just by default you fight somebody and you hurt them and then they get fired or they get lesser money or whatever. A loss counts big in MMA."

