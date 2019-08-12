WWE news, rumors: Matt Riddle hilariously recounts Goldberg run-in, AEW signs top independent star

NXT superstar Matt Riddle is not afraid to target big game, even when the odds of getting in the ring with them are low. In the past, Riddle has talked about his goal of retiring Brock Lesnar, with their respective UFC histories lending an air of legitimacy to any potential meeting. But "The King of Bros" has also taken a good deal of potshots at Goldberg.

The beef between the two dates back to 2017, when Riddle was a star on the independent scene and used his podcast to trash Goldberg during his run with the WWE universal championship. During one episode, Riddle suggested he'd come out on top in a shoot fight with the former WCW champion in "about two minutes" while also accusing him of using steroids. But even as an established member of the NXT roster under the WWE banner, Riddle still takes his opportunities to poke the bear. While Goldberg engaged in an awkward match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back in April, Riddle was having the time of his life on Twitter watching the main-event disaster play out.

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

With SummerSlam weekend invading Toronto this past weekend and the two men in the same city for the festivities, they were destined to cross paths, which they did. And Riddle was kind enough to hilariously reveal what went down when the two finally linked up. Riddle, fresh off a confrontation with Killian Dain at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, said he bumped into Goldberg backstage at SummerSlam on Sunday. While Goldberg was in the process of destroying Dolph Ziggler, Riddle was participating in the WWE's "Watch Along" stream where he recounted their earlier meeting.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week. And be sure to listen to our instant analysis of WWE SummerSlam 2019 in the embed below.

"I'm walking by, and I see his locker room," Riddle said. "I've already seen Brock's, but I see Goldberg's locker room and I'm trying to get a peek. And I'm looking, I'm looking. All of sudden, POW! Big shoulder, 300 pounds, at least. I look up ... it's Bill Goldberg. I'm like, 'Bill Goldberg!' He goes 'oh, we got some talking to do.' And I'm like 'well, we can talk anytime, bro.' He's like 'yeah?' And I'm like 'yeah!' Then I was like 'alright, bro, well, anytime.' He's like 'I'm not your bro.' And then I'm like 'alright, bro, take it easy, whatever.' And then he's like 'yeah, we'll see. I'll see ya later. And, hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.' I go, 'the pleasure was all mine, bro.' And then he goes 'I'm not your bro.' And then I walked away."

Awkward stuff from two men with very different dispositions.

More WWE news, rumors