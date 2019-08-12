WWE news, rumors: Matt Riddle hilariously recounts Goldberg run-in, AEW signs top independent star
Goldberg is not Matt Riddle's bro ... bro
NXT superstar Matt Riddle is not afraid to target big game, even when the odds of getting in the ring with them are low. In the past, Riddle has talked about his goal of retiring Brock Lesnar, with their respective UFC histories lending an air of legitimacy to any potential meeting. But "The King of Bros" has also taken a good deal of potshots at Goldberg.
The beef between the two dates back to 2017, when Riddle was a star on the independent scene and used his podcast to trash Goldberg during his run with the WWE universal championship. During one episode, Riddle suggested he'd come out on top in a shoot fight with the former WCW champion in "about two minutes" while also accusing him of using steroids. But even as an established member of the NXT roster under the WWE banner, Riddle still takes his opportunities to poke the bear. While Goldberg engaged in an awkward match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back in April, Riddle was having the time of his life on Twitter watching the main-event disaster play out.
With SummerSlam weekend invading Toronto this past weekend and the two men in the same city for the festivities, they were destined to cross paths, which they did. And Riddle was kind enough to hilariously reveal what went down when the two finally linked up. Riddle, fresh off a confrontation with Killian Dain at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, said he bumped into Goldberg backstage at SummerSlam on Sunday. While Goldberg was in the process of destroying Dolph Ziggler, Riddle was participating in the WWE's "Watch Along" stream where he recounted their earlier meeting.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week. And be sure to listen to our instant analysis of WWE SummerSlam 2019 in the embed below.
"I'm walking by, and I see his locker room," Riddle said. "I've already seen Brock's, but I see Goldberg's locker room and I'm trying to get a peek. And I'm looking, I'm looking. All of sudden, POW! Big shoulder, 300 pounds, at least. I look up ... it's Bill Goldberg. I'm like, 'Bill Goldberg!' He goes 'oh, we got some talking to do.' And I'm like 'well, we can talk anytime, bro.' He's like 'yeah?' And I'm like 'yeah!' Then I was like 'alright, bro, well, anytime.' He's like 'I'm not your bro.' And then I'm like 'alright, bro, take it easy, whatever.' And then he's like 'yeah, we'll see. I'll see ya later. And, hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.' I go, 'the pleasure was all mine, bro.' And then he goes 'I'm not your bro.' And then I walked away."
Awkward stuff from two men with very different dispositions.
More WWE news, rumors
- AEW continues to lock down big-name independent talent, today releasing a video confirming Orange Cassidy as "All Elite." Cassidy is largely a comedy wrestler; a character so relaxed that he takes a while to truly get going in a match. But under the denim, orange juice and thumbs up is a supremely skilled wrestler who can be a valuable part of a fleshed-out mid-card for the upstart promotion.
- While WWE has advertised Kane for two upcoming dates in Louisiana, Knox County, Tenn. mayor Glenn Jacobs
is not set for any wrestling appearances, according to his staff. Knox County communications director Rob Link shot down the return of Jacobs to his in-ring role as Kane when speaking with WBIR.
- On the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw on Monday night, WWE is advertising The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler as well as a women's tag title match with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defending against The Kabuki Warriors. We'll also get a glimpse at what's next for new universal champ Seth Rollins as well as likely find out who is next in line for Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
-
NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, results
Everything you need to know about the G1 Climax 29 event that has reached its conclusion
-
AEW All Out match card, rumors
Everything you need to know about AEW All Out, the promotion's second major pay-per-view
-
WWE SmackDown to hold 20th anniversary
SmackDown will air on broadcast TV for the first time since 2006 when it moves to Fox
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
Bray Wyatt stuns with return entrance
Wyatt's first entrance as The Fiend made an emphatic first impression
-
2019 WWE SummerSlam results, grades
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE SummerSlam event on Sunday