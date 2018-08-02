WWE news, rumors: Matt Riddle reportedly agrees to long-term deal, other indy stars contacted

Matt Riddle is one of the top names in independent professional wrestling right now, and as more reports surface, it looks as if he's set to become a star under the WWE banner (finally). Word regarding the deal the former UFC fighter has signed with WWE, as well as the company shooting for two other indie stars, is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Thursday, Aug, 2.

Matt Riddle reportedly signs, other indie stars contacted

The outlet RingsideNews.com was first to report that Riddle had signed a three-year deal with WWE, and one of the more reputable sources in the business has seemingly confirmed. Pegged on Twitter about Riddle agreeing to the long-term contract that would see him move to WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter corroborated the rumor.

Nobody is allowed to say, but yes https://t.co/EBbWtf6cet — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 1, 2018

Riddle's reported deal with WWE is not the only piece of information Meltzer has addressed regarding independent stars tied to WWE.

In the latest of the Wrestling Observer [subscription required and recommended], Meltzer revealed that WWE has reached out to Mexican stars Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, who happen to also be real-life siblings. Most notable here in the United States for their work on the Lucha Underground television show, the two have recently been making appearances for Impact Wrestling after a crossover agreement with the El Rey Network show was reached. Pentagon, the more popular of the duo, even held the Impact world championship for a short amount of time. The only hold up in potentially reaching deals with the two, according to Meltzer, is that they may be tied to Lucha Underground for three more seasons. That does not necessarily mean they would not be able to get out of those deals should they be interested.

The independent pro wrestling scene is arguably the deepest that it has ever been, and apparently, WWE is not holding back in trying to capitalize.

