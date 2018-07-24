WWE news, rumors: Matt Riddle talk surges, women's tag team titles discussed

Throughout the past few years, if you were to poll fans on who the top star on the independent wrestling circuit is presently, chances are the answer you'll receive is former UFC fighter Matt Riddle. Banned from the UFC for marijuana use, Riddle started a pro wrestling journey and took to the business probably quicker than anyone since Kurt Angle. Now, it may be time for Riddle to star in the big time.

Is Matt Riddle on his way to WWE?

Over the weekend, rumors began to make the internet rounds that Riddle, the reigning Evolve heavyweight champion, is set to sign with WWE, likely to debut for the NXT brand at the upcoming TakeOver: Brooklyn event. At the time, they were nothing more than whispers, but recently, the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together.

Monday afternoon, PW Insider ran a report stating that Riddle has indeed drawn a lot of renewed interest from WWE, which had reportedly shied away from the former UFC competitor in the past due to his being an outspoken advocate of marijuana use. Later in the evening, more signs started pouring in relating to Riddle potentially heading to WWE.

PWG announced, as Raw was airing live, that Riddle had pulled out of the famed Battle of Los Angeles tournament set to take place this September. Then, Game Changer Wrestling hinted at a potential Riddle departure from the independents by plugging his scheduled match against PCO set to take place on the Joey Janela's Lost in New York show this coming Aug. 17; yes, that is one night prior to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Finally, it what may have been the biggest wink-wink provided, Evolve booker and Paul Heyman protege Gabe Sapolsky sent out a tweet simply listing Riddle's upcoming dates this summer for the promotion.

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle will be at:



-EVOLVE on Aug 4 in Philly, PA vs Shane Strickland



-EVOLVE on Aug 5 in Melrose, MA vs Austin Theory



-EVOLVE on Aug 11 in Chicago, IL vs Darby Allin



-EVOLVE on Aug 12 in Livonia, MI vs JD Drakehttps://t.co/0QqkZE63PL for info — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 24, 2018

Rumors blanket the pro wrestling world on a daily basis, but it doesn't take long here to connect the dots and draw the conclusion that Riddle seems bound for WWE shortly. And if you ask a lot of people, that means he's destined to become one of the company's biggest draws in no time.

