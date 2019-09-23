WWE news, rumors: Maury Povich offers his services, Lacey Evans explains Canadian police video

Mike and Maria Kanellis are engaged in a bit of baby drama -- at least over the course of recent weeks of WWE television. In fact, Maria's unborn baby has been a big storyline piece which has included her becoming WWE's first-ever pregnant champion when she won the 24/7 title before Mike pinned her on an OB/GYN chair the following week to win the belt for himself.

This past week's Raw saw the Street Profits host a gender reveal party for Maria which turned into a "Who's the Daddy?" situation. First, Ricochet's name was tossed out as the potential father only for the role to shift to a returning Rusev, who then defeated Mike in a match before not not saying he wasn't the dad.

"A lot of questions going on," Rusev said following Raw. "At this point in time, I'm not ready to answer them. And that's that."

With the drama escalating, who better to call in to put an end to matters than a man who has made a living saying "You are not the father" on an almost daily basis?

It remains to be seen whether we see Povich addressing the issue on Raw, but that seems like a damn fine idea.

