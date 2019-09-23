WWE news, rumors: Maury Povich offers his services, Lacey Evans explains Canadian police video
The longtime daytime talk host has been helping out with paternity disputes for decades, after all
Mike and Maria Kanellis are engaged in a bit of baby drama -- at least over the course of recent weeks of WWE television. In fact, Maria's unborn baby has been a big storyline piece which has included her becoming WWE's first-ever pregnant champion when she won the 24/7 title before Mike pinned her on an OB/GYN chair the following week to win the belt for himself.
This past week's Raw saw the Street Profits host a gender reveal party for Maria which turned into a "Who's the Daddy?" situation. First, Ricochet's name was tossed out as the potential father only for the role to shift to a returning Rusev, who then defeated Mike in a match before not not saying he wasn't the dad.
"A lot of questions going on," Rusev said following Raw. "At this point in time, I'm not ready to answer them. And that's that."
With the drama escalating, who better to call in to put an end to matters than a man who has made a living saying "You are not the father" on an almost daily basis?
It remains to be seen whether we see Povich addressing the issue on Raw, but that seems like a damn fine idea.
More WWE news, rumors
- Lacey Evans recently tweeted a video giving an in-character tongue lashing to a Canadian police officer who was handing her a ticket. In the wake of strong fan reactions, the WWE superstar issued a statement on Twitter clarifying it was a local promotional effort, not a real police interaction. "As prior law enforcement myself and a United States Marine, I do not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting or making LEO's jobs harder than they already are," the tweet reads. "The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area. As a sports entertainer it is my job to not only entertain but also set the proper example. So with that being said…I'm glad you all were entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm…I hope you get what you ask for."
- The annual PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament took place this past weekend. The event is one of the largest of the year on the independent wrestling calendar, with a history of cranking out amazing matches. Bandido emerged as the victor of this year's tournament on Sunday night after making it to the finals in 2018 before losing to Jeff Cobb. Bandido defeated defeated David Starr and Jonathan Gresham in the triple threat final.
- WWE isn't teasing much for tonight's edition of Raw. A five-way match between AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura will determine a challenger for Seth Rollins' universal championship next week. Also, Bray Wyatt will return with another edition of "Firefly Funhouse," Sasha Banks will battle Nikki Cross after Banks and Bayley defeated the tag champs last week and Chad Gable gets another shot at Baron Corbin after Corbin defeated him to become the 2019 King of the Ring.
