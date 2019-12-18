WWE news, rumors: New Day members sign multi-year extensions with the company
The WWE tag division will be keeping some of its best talent for years to come
Some of the most consistent WWE superstars of the past several years are set to stick around for a lot longer with the news that all three members of The New Day have signed identical contract extensions with the promotion. Kofi Kingston announced his new five-year deal on "The New Day: Feel the Power" podcast, with Ryan Satin announcing the Xavier Woods and Big E deals on this week's edition of "WWE Backstage."
While the group is rarely out of the WWE spotlight for very long, it has been an especially productive year for the group. Kingston captured the WWE championship which created an iconic WrestleMania moment after an incredible fan-driven run. At Extreme Rules in July, Woods and Big E defeated Daniel Bryan & Rowan and Heavy Machinery in a triple threat match to capture the SmackDown tag team titles. They would lose the titles to The Revival in September but regain them on the Nov. 8 edition of SmackDown, this time with the team of Big E and Kingston.
Woods is currently sidelined due to a torn Achilles tendon suffered in October.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our instant analysis of the WWE TLC event below.
Also announced on "Backstage," The Street Profits have signed multi-year extensions. The tag team has been a staple on Raw, primarily in backstage segments. They have wrestled four matches on the brand in 2019, most recently losing a bid to take the Raw tag team championship from The Viking Raiders.
More WWE news, rumors
- Wrestling legend Tracy Smothers announced via Facebook that he is currently battling lymphoma. "To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov. 14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go of Chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors," Smothers wrote. "Doc told me yrs ago I have blockage in my artery so here we are an have lost 45percent of my heart use. Also he said I have lots of head, body trauma. Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didn't know it. Have felt bad for awhile now but thought I was getting old."
- Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta will be one of the men carrying the Olympic torch for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Muta joins reigning IWGP heavyweight champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada, who was previously announced as part of the torch relay.
- Fightful has a list of updates on the status of injured WWE wrestlers. Samoa Joe is expected to return to in-ring action soon, EC3 continues to deal with the effects of a bad concussion, Jinder Mahal's expected return date of Nov. 1 has passed and Elias has returned to action at a recent live show after multiple recent backstage segments on SmackDown.
-
Raw recap: Rollins punishes Mysterio
Rollins continued his push for 'progress' on Raw by taking out Mysterio
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2020
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2020
-
WWE TLC results, grades, analysis
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on Sunday
-
WWE TLC viewing information
All the information you need to watch the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night
-
WWE TLC match card, predictions
What you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC 2019 pay-per-view event in Minneapolis
-
2019 WWE TLC predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC event, the final PPV card of the year