WWE news, rumors: New Day members sign multi-year extensions with the company

Some of the most consistent WWE superstars of the past several years are set to stick around for a lot longer with the news that all three members of The New Day have signed identical contract extensions with the promotion. Kofi Kingston announced his new five-year deal on "The New Day: Feel the Power" podcast, with Ryan Satin announcing the Xavier Woods and Big E deals on this week's edition of "WWE Backstage."

While the group is rarely out of the WWE spotlight for very long, it has been an especially productive year for the group. Kingston captured the WWE championship which created an iconic WrestleMania moment after an incredible fan-driven run. At Extreme Rules in July, Woods and Big E defeated Daniel Bryan & Rowan and Heavy Machinery in a triple threat match to capture the SmackDown tag team titles. They would lose the titles to The Revival in September but regain them on the Nov. 8 edition of SmackDown, this time with the team of Big E and Kingston.

Woods is currently sidelined due to a torn Achilles tendon suffered in October.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our instant analysis of the WWE TLC event below.

Also announced on "Backstage," The Street Profits have signed multi-year extensions. The tag team has been a staple on Raw, primarily in backstage segments. They have wrestled four matches on the brand in 2019, most recently losing a bid to take the Raw tag team championship from The Viking Raiders.

More WWE news, rumors