WWE news, rumors: NJPW, ROH set for Madison Square Garden show WrestleMania weekend

Both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been looked upon in recent years as promotions that could provide the slightest bit of a challenge to the juggernaut that is WWE, especially if they continue to work together. In spring 2019, during WWE's biggest weekend of the entire year, they're taking a colossal leap forward in showing everyone they're serious about being a force in professional wrestling, and they're doing it right in Vince McMahon's backyard. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Friday, July 13.

New Japan, ROH heading to Madison Square Garden

We've witnessed some surreal sights in professional wrestling recently, but only a small portion of them may compare to viewing a televised professional wrestling show from Madison Square Garden that is not run by McMahon and WWE. We're going to witness that historic event in just nine months.

On Thursday, ROH and New Japan dropped the historic announcement that they will be presenting the G1 Supercard inside the world's most famous arena, quite the bold move on behalf of the duo. But that may have not been the most jaw-dropping part of the announcement. No, possibly the most stunning development coming on Thursday was the fact that the G1 Supercard will take place on April 6, 2019 -- the night before WrestleMania 35 is set to take place inside MetLife Stadium, and of course, the same evening NXT TakeOver will be running across the city in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

This news comes on the heels of recent reports that McMahon and WWE had successfully blocked ROH from running a show at Madison Square Garden that was planned for an unannounced date in 2019. Not only did those reports apparently turn out to be untrue, but the proposed date has been revealed to be the same time where the eyes of the entire professional wrestling world -- and a lot of the entertainment world as well -- are on WWE.

There are many moving parts here that will undoubtedly be discussed in the lead-up to the G1 Supercard show next April, but you have to admire the ambitions of both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling as they aim to kick WWE's front door in come WrestleMania 35 weekend.

