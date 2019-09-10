WWE news, rumors: NXT TakeOver event replaced during Royal Rumble 2020 weekend in Houston

NXT's role for WWE has been in flux in recent weeks. First, the once developmentally-focused brand announced a jump from the streaming WWE Network to cable TV on USA. Now, the brand will fail to host a TakeOver event in Houston ahead of January's Royal Rumble. Instead of the standard NXT TakeOver card during one of the Big Four weekends, fans in Houston will be treated to a Worlds Collide event on Saturday, Jan. 25. Worlds Collide cards feature talent from across all WWE brands (Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK) taking part in inter-brand bouts.

WWE announced this change with the release of its official Royal Rumble weekend travel packages and confirmed to media outlets there would be no TakeOver event. The travel packages also do not include Raw and SmackDown Live in the days following the Rumble, leading to some speculation the company may break with their tradition of hosting its TV shows in the same city as the Rumble.

Officials told Pro Wrestling Sheet that more details pertaining to NXT's TakeOver schedule for 2020 would be announced soon, but it's possible they're swinging for the fences with a more aggressive approach as the brand transitions to cable.

TakeOver cards have been a part of Royal Rumble weekends dating back to 2017. Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston will go down on Sunday, Jan. 26.

