WWE news, rumors: Randy Orton injury update, what to expect from final Raw of the year

During a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Randy Orton's match with AJ Styles came to a premature end after Orton had attempted an RKO on Styles. The match was stopped and Orton was helped to the back with what fans in attendance described as a leg injury he had sustained. Following video of the incident emerging and reports on Twitter from those fans inside the building, WWE released a statement on the situation.

"Amid various unconfirmed reports that Randy Orton sustained a leg injury during a match at WWE's Live Event in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday night, WWE.com has learned that the 13-time World Champion is undergoing a medical evaluation," the statement reads. "The extent of any potential injuries suffered by Orton is not yet known."

Orton has been entangled in a feud with Styles in recent weeks, and at first blush, this news would seem to pose a threat to ending the storyline. However, a report from Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer claims the injury may actually be an angle to further the issues between the men on Raw. Orton did suffer a knee injury in 2018, requiring surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Styles and Orton are both absent from the limited preview of tonight's Raw that is currently up at WWE.com, but the actions of the show will likely go a long way toward determining if the 13-time world champion's injury is legitimate or a work.

