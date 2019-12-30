WWE news, rumors: Randy Orton injury update, what to expect from final Raw of the year
Orton's live event match with AJ Styles ended abruptly due to what appeared to be a leg injury
During a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Randy Orton's match with AJ Styles came to a premature end after Orton had attempted an RKO on Styles. The match was stopped and Orton was helped to the back with what fans in attendance described as a leg injury he had sustained. Following video of the incident emerging and reports on Twitter from those fans inside the building, WWE released a statement on the situation.
"Amid various unconfirmed reports that Randy Orton sustained a leg injury during a match at WWE's Live Event in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday night, WWE.com has learned that the 13-time World Champion is undergoing a medical evaluation," the statement reads. "The extent of any potential injuries suffered by Orton is not yet known."
Orton has been entangled in a feud with Styles in recent weeks, and at first blush, this news would seem to pose a threat to ending the storyline. However, a report from Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer claims the injury may actually be an angle to further the issues between the men on Raw. Orton did suffer a knee injury in 2018, requiring surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Styles and Orton are both absent from the limited preview of tonight's Raw that is currently up at WWE.com, but the actions of the show will likely go a long way toward determining if the 13-time world champion's injury is legitimate or a work.
- After helping Cody against Shawn Spears at AEW All Out, Arn Anderson will now officially be serving as Cody's manager. The news was originally reported by Sports Illustrated before an AEW tweet served as confirmation. While Spears' time as Cody's rival appears to have passed, it is still an interesting note that Spears continues to be managed by longtime Anderson tag partner Tully Blanchard.
- On the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Chris Jericho confirmed there were different potential members floated for The Inner Circle stable in AEW, including Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MJF and boxer-turned-AEW project Anthony Ogogo. Jericho said he wanted killers, not superheroes, leading to Santana & Ortiz instead of The Lucha Bros. Also, MJF was determined a better solo act and Sammy Guevara a better fit for the role of the group's young, cocky member. And Jake Hager made a better enforcer than the former middleweight boxer.
- There are only two items mentioned on WWE.com's preview of tonight's edition of Raw. As previously announced, the "wedding" of Lana and Bobby Lashley will happen on the final WWE program of 2019. Also, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will face off in a rematch of their stellar, hard-hitting TLC match.
