WWE news, rumors: Randy Orton surgery; final U.K. Championship Tournament entrants
Orton has been needing the procedure done for a while now
Some eyebrows were raised recently when Randy Orton didn't join WWE on the yearly European tour following WrestleMania season. Well, now we know why Orton was absent, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Friday, May 18.
Randy Orton undergoes knee surgery
WWE.com dropped the news on Friday that Orton recently underwent successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. Orton spoke to WWE.com following the procedure, where he revealed that he has needed to get the work done since last year and was putting it off until now.
"I've known I needed the surgery since late last year, but I've been waiting for the right time to get my knee cleaned out," Orton said. "Right now was the right time."
With plans probably already in place for Orton at WrestleMania late last year, it's understandable to see where he held off until this down period following the biggest event of the year to undergo the surgery. Orton walked into WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans as the United States champion, losing the title in a Fatal Four-Way bout to Jinder Mahal. The third-generation star worked on the Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month, failing to reclaim the U.S. title when he challenged current champion Jeff Hardy.
WWE didn't specify a timetable for Orton's return, but with a meniscus tear, he should be on the shelf for a few months as he rehabilitates.
