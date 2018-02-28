WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio in talks for a deal to be at WrestleMania 34?
Mysterio could be primed for an appearance in New Orleans on April 8
With February coming to a close, WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is just a little over one month away. When WrestleMania season is in full swing, so are are the news and rumors making the rounds in the pro wrestling world. We at CBS are here to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines out there in the business. Let's have a look at some of those headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Is Rey Mysterio negotiating a WrestleMania 34 deal?
When Rey Mysterio made his shocking appearance as the No. 27 entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble, speculation surrounding some sort of WWE return began. When Mysterio recently agreed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to face off with the legendary Jushin "Thunder" Liger as part of the promotion's "Strong Style Evolved" show coming up on March 25 in Long Beach, California, some figured maybe the Rumble appearance was nothing more than a one-off to appease the fans.
Well, PW Insider provided an update on the potential future of Mysterio in WWE (Elite subscription required) and a potential marquee WrestleMania match. They note that talks between the two sides are still ongoing with a little more than a month to go before 'Mania, and that Triple H is in charge of the negotiations. Given the reaction he received for his Rumble return, the talks were said to have heated up from there. With this news, we seem to be getting close to having Mysterio take part in his first WrestleMania since 2014 where he appeared in the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in ... you guessed it, New Orleans.
- According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the build for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is intended to come across as a shoot. This likely explains a last-minute decision to hold Lesnar from his advertised appearance on Monday, and then sending Reigns out to the ring to cut the promo that came across as if he was out there shooting from the hip to create a babyface aura around him.
- Some top Fox Sports executives as well as FS1 personality Colin Cowherd were front row on Tuesday night for SmackDown Live, according to Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated. With potential WWE sale rumors floating and Fox being reported as a top potential suitor, read into this what you will.
- CM Punk and Wade Barrett are back! No, the former Nexus leaders are not returning to WWE, rather the two were announced as hosts for the upcoming third season of Netflix's "Ultimate Beastmaster." Punk will serve as a United States host, while Barrett will be handling his duties for the United Kingdom.
- In NXT action Wednesday night on the WWE Network (8 p.m. ET), a returning Kairi Sane will square off with Shayna Baszler in a rematch of the 2017 Mae Young Classic final. Tyler Bate will take on Velveteen Dream, and we'll get an indication of what the future holds for NXT champion Andrade "Cien" Almas.
