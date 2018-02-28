WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio in talks for a deal to be at WrestleMania 34?

With February coming to a close, WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is just a little over one month away. When WrestleMania season is in full swing, so are are the news and rumors making the rounds in the pro wrestling world. We at CBS are here to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines out there in the business. Let's have a look at some of those headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Is Rey Mysterio negotiating a WrestleMania 34 deal?

When Rey Mysterio made his shocking appearance as the No. 27 entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble, speculation surrounding some sort of WWE return began. When Mysterio recently agreed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to face off with the legendary Jushin "Thunder" Liger as part of the promotion's "Strong Style Evolved" show coming up on March 25 in Long Beach, California, some figured maybe the Rumble appearance was nothing more than a one-off to appease the fans.

Well, PW Insider provided an update on the potential future of Mysterio in WWE (Elite subscription required) and a potential marquee WrestleMania match. They note that talks between the two sides are still ongoing with a little more than a month to go before 'Mania, and that Triple H is in charge of the negotiations. Given the reaction he received for his Rumble return, the talks were said to have heated up from there. With this news, we seem to be getting close to having Mysterio take part in his first WrestleMania since 2014 where he appeared in the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in ... you guessed it, New Orleans.

More WWE news, rumors