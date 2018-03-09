WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio injury update, 'Ultimate Deletion' match filming

We're now less than a month away from WrestleMania 34, which is set to take place in New Orleans on April 8 with just this Sunday's SmackDown Live-exclusive WWE Fastlane show to get through before the biggest show of the year. During this busy time of the year in wrestling, the news and rumors are constantly making the rounds, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines out there. Let's have a look at some of those for Friday, March 9.

Rey Mysterio injury update

Rey Mysterio's name has been in the news a lot recently, dating back to his stunning appearance in January at the Royal Rumble. He's already signed on to face Jushin "Thunder" Liger on New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Strong Style Evolved card on March 25 in Long Beach, California, and he's also been rumored to be in serious discussions for a return to WWE. However, his future was recently called into question following a biceps injury suffered during an independent show. But, it seems as if there's some good news to report on the former world heavyweight champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required], Mysterio only suffered a Grade 1, partially torn left biceps during the independent appearance, which is not as serious as it could have been. While there's no official timetable at the moment for how long he'll be out of action, the good news is that it doesn't look as if it'll be as long as initially expected when word of the injury first broke. What that means for both his match with Liger for NJPW and a potential WWE return is something we can only speculate on right now, but the chances for both are significantly better.

After a a near four-year absence from the company, Mysterio was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match. He looked as good as he ever has in his career, earning a spot as one of the final four in the annual over-the-top rope elimination match.

