WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio injury update, 'Ultimate Deletion' match filming
There appears to be some positive news on the Mysterio injury front
We're now less than a month away from WrestleMania 34, which is set to take place in New Orleans on April 8 with just this Sunday's SmackDown Live-exclusive WWE Fastlane show to get through before the biggest show of the year. During this busy time of the year in wrestling, the news and rumors are constantly making the rounds, and we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines out there. Let's have a look at some of those for Friday, March 9.
Rey Mysterio injury update
Rey Mysterio's name has been in the news a lot recently, dating back to his stunning appearance in January at the Royal Rumble. He's already signed on to face Jushin "Thunder" Liger on New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Strong Style Evolved card on March 25 in Long Beach, California, and he's also been rumored to be in serious discussions for a return to WWE. However, his future was recently called into question following a biceps injury suffered during an independent show. But, it seems as if there's some good news to report on the former world heavyweight champion.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required], Mysterio only suffered a Grade 1, partially torn left biceps during the independent appearance, which is not as serious as it could have been. While there's no official timetable at the moment for how long he'll be out of action, the good news is that it doesn't look as if it'll be as long as initially expected when word of the injury first broke. What that means for both his match with Liger for NJPW and a potential WWE return is something we can only speculate on right now, but the chances for both are significantly better.
After a a near four-year absence from the company, Mysterio was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match. He looked as good as he ever has in his career, earning a spot as one of the final four in the annual over-the-top rope elimination match.
More WWE news, rumors
- The Wrestling Observer is also reporting that NXT tag team champion Bobby Fish underwent surgery on Thursday to repair minor tears in both his ACL and MCL. Fish suffered the injury during a live event match last weekend, and the report states he'll be out up to six months. However, given what the severity of the injury seems to be and Fish's age (38), there is a very good chance he may be on the shelf for longer. Hopefully that's not the case, though.
- According to PW Insider, filming for the "Ultimate Deletion" match between "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt took place on Thursday at the Hardy Compound in North Carolina. There's no confirmation as to when the match will actually air on television, but it should definitely be noted that Jeremy Borash -- who was very active with match production in Impact Wrestling -- was on hand for the filming.
- Former WWE cruiserweight champion Rich Swann revealed on Twitter that he will be retiring from the business once all of his current independent bookings are complete. Swann, 27, was arrested on Dec. 10, on charges of battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment against his wife. He was suspended by WWE while the case was investigated, and despite being cleared of all the charges in late January, he was released by the company on Feb. 15.
- Finally, the second trailer for HBO's upcoming Andre the Giant documentary has been released, with this one featuring commentary from celebrities the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Billy Crystal. This documentary, set to air on April 10, will definitely be an incredible look at maybe the most unique talent professional wrestling has ever seen.
-
2018 WWE Fastlane predictions, matches
Taking a closer look at the card for WWE Fastlane, SmackDown's final branded pay-per-view
-
Watch ROH 16th Anniversary show
All the information you need to watch the ROH 16th Anniversary show on Friday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
WWE: Raw's Road to 'Mania
A closer look at developments on Monday night and what's planned for Sunday at Fastlane
-
Cena: Gronk would be perfect fit in WWE
Cena seems as optimistic as others about the Patriots' star trying wrestling
-
SD recap: Sami Zayn pulls a fast one
Zayn showed off how good of a heel he can really be on the go-home show for Fastlane