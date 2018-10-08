WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio return date revealed, Big Show set to compete on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio, one of the more popular superstars to ever grace a WWE roster, is officially set to make his way back. WWE announced on Sunday that the "Master of the 619" will re-emerge on the celebratory SmackDown 1000 episode on Oct. 16. Reports recently surfaced that Mysterio had re-signed with WWE on a two-year deal, although there was no confirmation of this appearance kick-starting a full-time return, nor whether Mysterio will permanently be added as a member of the SmackDown Live roster.

Mysterio, 43, began his career with WWE in 2002, shortly following the collapse of WCW, and he started out with the promotion on the blue brand. So it's rather fitting he'll be appearing on the 1000th episode of the show that currently airs on Tuesday evenings to mark what many assume will be one last lengthy run. The former Royal Rumble winner and world heavyweight champion departed the company in 2015, at which time he continuously dealt with nagging injuries. While 2015 marked the end of his 13-year full-time run with WWE, he has competed for WWE very recently by serving as a surprise entrant into the 2018 Royal Rumble match and as an advertised performer in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

Away from WWE, he's appeared throughout the independent scene the past three years, taking part in the main event of the All In independent super-show in Chicago back on Sept. 1. He's also appeared as a character on the Lucha Underground television show, returned to his home country of Mexico to compete for top promotion AAA and even realized a goal of finally working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

All of those out of the way now, though, Mysterio appears ready to return to make his mark one last time for the biggest promotion in the world.

