WWE news, rumors: Rey Mysterio return date revealed, Big Show set to compete on SmackDown
Mysterio has reportedly signed a two-year deal to return to the company
Rey Mysterio, one of the more popular superstars to ever grace a WWE roster, is officially set to make his way back. WWE announced on Sunday that the "Master of the 619" will re-emerge on the celebratory SmackDown 1000 episode on Oct. 16. Reports recently surfaced that Mysterio had re-signed with WWE on a two-year deal, although there was no confirmation of this appearance kick-starting a full-time return, nor whether Mysterio will permanently be added as a member of the SmackDown Live roster.
Mysterio, 43, began his career with WWE in 2002, shortly following the collapse of WCW, and he started out with the promotion on the blue brand. So it's rather fitting he'll be appearing on the 1000th episode of the show that currently airs on Tuesday evenings to mark what many assume will be one last lengthy run. The former Royal Rumble winner and world heavyweight champion departed the company in 2015, at which time he continuously dealt with nagging injuries. While 2015 marked the end of his 13-year full-time run with WWE, he has competed for WWE very recently by serving as a surprise entrant into the 2018 Royal Rumble match and as an advertised performer in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Away from WWE, he's appeared throughout the independent scene the past three years, taking part in the main event of the All In independent super-show in Chicago back on Sept. 1. He's also appeared as a character on the Lucha Underground television show, returned to his home country of Mexico to compete for top promotion AAA and even realized a goal of finally working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
All of those out of the way now, though, Mysterio appears ready to return to make his mark one last time for the biggest promotion in the world.
More WWE news, rumors
- Big Show has been more of an ambassador for WWE these days, and he was doing just that on Sunday in MetLife Stadium for the New York Jets game as promotion for WrestleMania 35. It was during this appearance, though, that Big Show dropped the news that he will be returning to SmackDown Live this Tuesday to face Randy Orton. In a formal announcement regarding the bout from WWE, it was revealed this will serve as a qualifying match for the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament set to take place at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia.
- IWGP intercontinental champion Chris Jericho reemerged in New Japan Pro-Wrestling on Monday. Prior to the scheduled match between EVIL and Zack Sabre Jr., Jericho revealed himself to be one of the druids accompanying EVIL to the ring and he proceeded to decimate the Los Ingobernables de Japon member. The intercontinental title program between Jericho and EVIL -- which really began back on June 9 when Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito for the championship -- is moving forward.
- Monday night on Raw, the build to both Crown Jewel and the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view heats up. Triple H & Shawn Michaels will both appear in Chicago on Monday to address the attack at Super Showdown on Saturday at the hands of Undertaker & Kane. WWE is also teasing who will step up to the plate to take on women's champion Ronda Rousey at Evolution, whether Kevin Owens and Elias will present some issues for Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush after Lashley and John Cena defeated the pairing in Australia and what the future holds for the Shield after they handled Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre at Super Showdown.
-
WWE Super Showdown results, grades
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE Super Showdown at the MCG in Austra...
-
WWE Super Showdown live stream, viewing
All the information you need to catch the WWE Super Showdown event from Australia
-
WWE Super Showdown matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE's Super Showdown set for October in Australia
-
2018 WWE Super Showdown predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the WWE Super Showdown card set for Australia on Sa...
-
WWE: Ziggler shoot interview
Ziggler sits down for an extensive interview on his career, current WWE storylines and mor...
-
SD recap: Charlotte Flair on the attack
We also learned what exactly happened in Milwaukee ... sort of