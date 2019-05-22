WWE news, rumors: Ric Flair returns home following health scare, Kevin Owens refuses Saudi Arabia trip
Flair is out of the hospital and home following his recent health setback
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has apparently put another health scare in the Figure Four and made it submit. Just two days after undergoing a surgical procedure that had many concerned, TMZ Sports was first to report that Flair had been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. A short time later, Flair's Twitter account confirmed the news of his discharge, letting everyone know that he's well on the road to recovery while thanking the medical staff that helped him pull through.
Last Thursday, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital for what was described as a medical emergency. A short time after the news broke, Flair's son-in-law and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson released a statement urging fans not to get too worried as this was a planned procedure ahead of his appearance at the event in Las Vegas this weekend where he was scheduled to headline the festivities while being roasted. On Friday, Flair's wife, Wendy Barlow, issued a statement of her own in which she revealed that the procedure was postponed until this past Monday. It has already been announced, obviously, that Flair would not be in attendance for the Starrcast roast.
But the important thing for this moment in time is that Flair appears to be back on the road to good health following his latest scare, and knowing his personality throughout the years, he'll be itching to once again get in front of the camera to show off just how much better he's really feeling.
- Kevin Owens seems to be the latest WWE superstar refusing to make the trip over to Saudi Arabia. According to a report from Fightful.com, Owens has informed the company of his refusal to take part in the upcoming Super ShowDown event on June 7 in Jeddah. On Tuesday night at the beginning of SmackDown Live, Owens still had his sights on WWE champion Kofi Kingston, though he disappeared for the rest of the show following the opening segment. Later in the evening, Dolph Ziggler emerged as the man who will challenge Kingston for the WWE title in Saudi Arabia, seemingly taking Owens' place. Owens is the latest in a group of top stars that have refused to partake in one of the Saudi Arabia trips, joining Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Roman Reigns who all expressed the same sentiment last year.
- On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced that ex-WWE superstar Shawn Spears (formerly known as Tye Dillinger) has joined the promotion and will be an entrant into the Casino Battle Royale at its Double or Nothing pay-per-view event this Saturday in Las Vegas.
