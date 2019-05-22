WWE news, rumors: Ric Flair returns home following health scare, Kevin Owens refuses Saudi Arabia trip

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has apparently put another health scare in the Figure Four and made it submit. Just two days after undergoing a surgical procedure that had many concerned, TMZ Sports was first to report that Flair had been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. A short time later, Flair's Twitter account confirmed the news of his discharge, letting everyone know that he's well on the road to recovery while thanking the medical staff that helped him pull through.

Last Thursday, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital for what was described as a medical emergency. A short time after the news broke, Flair's son-in-law and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson released a statement urging fans not to get too worried as this was a planned procedure ahead of his appearance at the event in Las Vegas this weekend where he was scheduled to headline the festivities while being roasted. On Friday, Flair's wife, Wendy Barlow, issued a statement of her own in which she revealed that the procedure was postponed until this past Monday. It has already been announced, obviously, that Flair would not be in attendance for the Starrcast roast.

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

But the important thing for this moment in time is that Flair appears to be back on the road to good health following his latest scare, and knowing his personality throughout the years, he'll be itching to once again get in front of the camera to show off just how much better he's really feeling.

