WWE news, rumors: Roman Reigns re-signs, Ronda Rousey returns to acting, AEW TV matches made

Roman Reigns' stated goal of working the rest of his career for WWE is closer to a reality after "The Big Dog" scored a new multi-year contract with the company. The deal was announced on WWE.com Thursday evening after first being reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

In October 2018, Reigns relinquished the WWE universal championship and announced his leukemia had returned after 11 years in remission. This February, Reigns made a shockingly quick return to WWE television, announcing his cancer was in remission and officially returned to the ring at Fastlane.

Reigns has been a lightning rod for controversy, in large part because the WWE's desire to have him as their top star has gained resentment from fans who feel Reigns has been forced on them over other favorites. That said, Reigns is widely acknowledged by co-workers as an outstanding locker room leader and generally a "good guy." Also, as seen in his amazing match with Buddy Murphy on SmackDown, he can "go" in the ring.

Details on the length and other terms of Reigns' new deal were not disclosed by WWE. Following the announcement, Reigns tweeted, "@WWE is my home. The @WWEUniverse is family. And I got plentttttty of big fights left."

More WWE news, rumors

EVOLVE champion Austin Theory is part of the newest class at WWE's Performance Center. Theory is a 6-foot-1 22-year-old hyper-athletic prodigy with movie star looks. Theory seems like a can't-miss prospect, especially with learning opportunities available at the PC. The other notable name joining Theory in this class is Santana Garrett, a Mae Young Classic veteran who also had a past with Impact, SHINE and Shimmer.

Ronda Rousey is back to acting, conveniently enough with a role on a big show for new WWE partner Fox. Rousey will be playing "Lena Bosko, a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits," on 9-1-1. The third season of the show debuts Sept. 23 while WWE SmackDown Live makes its move to Fox on Oct. 4.

AEW's Oct. 16 show in Philadelphia has added a match for the AEW women's championship. The division's first-ever champ will be crowned on the Oct. 2 TV debut on TNT. The AEW world championship will also be defended on the Philadelphia card after its first champion is crowned at All Out.