WWE news, rumors: Roman Reigns set for another TV appearance, Arn Anderson departs
Anderson has been with WWE in a producer role since 2001
WWE producer and legendary co-founding member of the Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson, is no longer employed with the company. PW Insider is reporting that Anderson has left WWE and he was absent from the TV tapings this past week, with the explanation from the organization that he was simply enjoying time off. Pro Wrestling Sheet was first to report the news of Anderson's time with WWE coming to an end.
Anderson, 60, joined WWE in 2001 shortly after the acquisition of WCW (he had previously worked for WWE as an active performer with Horsemen stablemate Tully Blanchard from 1988-89). The man famously known as "The Enforcer" served in a commentator role during the company's very brief attempt at reviving the WCW brand before he transitioned into a producer role backstage. He's made sporadic appearances on television for different reasons but had mostly carved his niche as one of the most respected producers working for the company.
The timing of the news of Anderson's departure is curious, mainly due to the fact that WWE announced the additions on Thursday of four new producers including Jeff Jarrett, Chris Parks (better known as Abyss to Impact Wrestling fans), Shane Helms and Sonjay Dutt. It's also interesting seeing as Raw is set to hold a birthday celebration on Raw this Monday night for Ric Flair in Atlanta, and now you'd assume his longtime right-hand man won't be in attendance.
- The incredibly great news dropped on Thursday that Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on Raw from Atlanta on Monday night to update everyone on his progress as he powers through his latest battle with leukemia. His television obligations for next week won't end with his Raw return, though. Shortly after the news of Reigns's return to Raw, "Good Morning America" announced that the former universal champion will join them live in Times Square the very next morning.
- Many have speculated over the past few months as to just when Matt Hardy's contract with WWE expires. Well, speculation isn't really necessary anymore because the man himself has answered the question. Replying to a fan on Twitter on Thursday, Hardy revealed that his current deal runs out in early March.
- In another report from PW Insider, as most have expected would be the case, the "suspended" Becky Lynch is scheduled to make an appearance on Raw this Monday. So, it goes without saying that the Flair birthday celebration is probably going to be interesting, to say the least.
