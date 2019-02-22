WWE news, rumors: Roman Reigns set for another TV appearance, Arn Anderson departs

WWE producer and legendary co-founding member of the Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson, is no longer employed with the company. PW Insider is reporting that Anderson has left WWE and he was absent from the TV tapings this past week, with the explanation from the organization that he was simply enjoying time off. Pro Wrestling Sheet was first to report the news of Anderson's time with WWE coming to an end.

Anderson, 60, joined WWE in 2001 shortly after the acquisition of WCW (he had previously worked for WWE as an active performer with Horsemen stablemate Tully Blanchard from 1988-89). The man famously known as "The Enforcer" served in a commentator role during the company's very brief attempt at reviving the WCW brand before he transitioned into a producer role backstage. He's made sporadic appearances on television for different reasons but had mostly carved his niche as one of the most respected producers working for the company.

The timing of the news of Anderson's departure is curious, mainly due to the fact that WWE announced the additions on Thursday of four new producers including Jeff Jarrett, Chris Parks (better known as Abyss to Impact Wrestling fans), Shane Helms and Sonjay Dutt. It's also interesting seeing as Raw is set to hold a birthday celebration on Raw this Monday night for Ric Flair in Atlanta, and now you'd assume his longtime right-hand man won't be in attendance.

