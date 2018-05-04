WWE news, rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Greatest Royal Rumble finish explained
The finish to the universal title match last Friday had everyone a little confused
Heading into the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last Friday, the belief was that we were getting a clean and decisive finish in the universal championship match. The steel cage match ending was not without controversy, though, and the revelation of the original plan is where we begin our look at the biggest headlines making the rounds for Friday, May 4.
What was the original Reigns vs. Lesnar plan?
The finish to the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar universal championship match inside the steel cage actually almost did go entirely according to plan. Reigns was supposed to spear Lesnar through the cage to create that memorable spot, but that also happens to be where things went a little haywire. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Lesnar's feet were supposed to hit the ground first to earn him the official victory. But as we know, immediate close-ups revealed that Reigns' feet actually touched initially, sending everyone into a frenzy. Any long-time WWE fan knows that the rule in the company as it pertains to emerging victorious in a cage match is that both feet must touch the floor.
Due to the botch, WWE was forced to scramble. On Monday prior to Raw, the referee of the match, Chad Patton, took to Twitter to give a storyline explanation that he had made the wrong call and apologized. Furthermore, Raw general manager Kurt Angle reiterated that the referee's decision is final and that the "Beast Incarnate" would remain the titleholder despite Reigns technically being the victorious one in the bout.
So, it looks like the finish of the bout was in fact a messy situation -- but then again, that's actually quite fitting seeing as this entire Reigns-Lesnar saga has been equally sloppy.
More WWE news, rumors
- TMZ Sports is the latest outlet to report that WWE and Hulk Hogan are discussing a return to the company. The report notes that the two sides have been talking for a while now, and officials were watching his recent speech to the Boys & Girls Club of America very carefully.
- The city of Tampa, Florida, really wants to host a big WWE event. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the city is set to submit bids for WrestleMania to be held at Raymond James Stadium in either 2023, '24 or '25. Just for good measure, the city will also ask for the Royal Rumble to take place there in 2022 or '23.
- In an interview with Fightful.com's James Lynch recently, MMA fighter Belal Muhammad revealed that CM Punk contacted Ronda Rousey following her successful WrestleMania 34 debut. Punk -- who steps back into the Octagon at UFC 225 in Chicago this June -- and Rousey are known to be friends. Not long after her debut, Rousey even admitted that she would love to work with Punk some day now that she has transitioned to WWE.
