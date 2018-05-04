WWE news, rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Greatest Royal Rumble finish explained

Heading into the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last Friday, the belief was that we were getting a clean and decisive finish in the universal championship match. The steel cage match ending was not without controversy, though, and the revelation of the original plan is where we begin our look at the biggest headlines making the rounds for Friday, May 4.

What was the original Reigns vs. Lesnar plan?

The finish to the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar universal championship match inside the steel cage actually almost did go entirely according to plan. Reigns was supposed to spear Lesnar through the cage to create that memorable spot, but that also happens to be where things went a little haywire. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Lesnar's feet were supposed to hit the ground first to earn him the official victory. But as we know, immediate close-ups revealed that Reigns' feet actually touched initially, sending everyone into a frenzy. Any long-time WWE fan knows that the rule in the company as it pertains to emerging victorious in a cage match is that both feet must touch the floor.

Due to the botch, WWE was forced to scramble. On Monday prior to Raw, the referee of the match, Chad Patton, took to Twitter to give a storyline explanation that he had made the wrong call and apologized. Furthermore, Raw general manager Kurt Angle reiterated that the referee's decision is final and that the "Beast Incarnate" would remain the titleholder despite Reigns technically being the victorious one in the bout.

So, it looks like the finish of the bout was in fact a messy situation -- but then again, that's actually quite fitting seeing as this entire Reigns-Lesnar saga has been equally sloppy.

