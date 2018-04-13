WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey added to upcoming European tour after WrestleMania debut

In one of the marquee matches of WrestleMania 34 this past Sunday in New Orleans, Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited debut in a pro wrestling ring, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat the authoritative duo of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Rousey opened up a lot of eyes in her in-ring debut on the biggest stage of them all, and soon WWE's newest full-time superstar will showcase herself for the WWE Universe overseas. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Friday, April 13.

Ronda Rousey working upcoming WWE European tour

As is generally the case following WrestleMania, WWE and the crew will be heading across the pond to entertain the fans over in Europe. And when they make the annual trip next month, Rousey will be with the rest of her new co-workers.

WWE announced on Friday that the former UFC women's bantamweight champion will be working four consecutive dates on the tour from May 16-19. She will begin by working an event in Geneva, Switzerland, before moving onto Vienna, Austria; Turin, Italy; and finishing up in Paris, France. Shortly after the official announcement, Rousey was excited to let all her fans know that she'll be joining the tour as she continues on her WWE journey.

Despite WWE making it crystal clear from the moment she signed back in January that Rousey is a full-time member of the roster, pessimistic fans have still had their doubts. However, Rousey packing her things up and joining the team on the tour of Europe is yet another sign that she's about as full time in the company as one can be.

Rousey turned a lot of heads and silenced a lot of doubters with her performance in the Superdome last Sunday, and now it's time for her to experience more of what life as a WWE superstar has to offer when she takes her talents overseas.

