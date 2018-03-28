WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey admits WWE is only reason she's back in public eye

Given her status now as a full-time WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey is in the public eye just as much -- if not more, really -- as she was when she was the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion, dominating any and all opponents. Of course, her mixed martial arts career went downhill following two straight decisive losses, causing her to take herself away from the mainstream for a bit.

Rousey possibly keeping herself secluded from the world is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Wednesday, March 28, with her WrestleMania debut less than two weeks away.

WWE placed Rousey back in the public eye

As Rousey makes her media rounds leading up to her mixed tag team match with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, the former UFC star sat down for a lengthy discussion with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. During the interview, Rousey revealed that if not for her new career, she would most likely be living in peace somewhere very few people could get a hold of her.

"I could very happily be in some house in the mountains and never see anyone again, hang out with my goats and chickens," Rousey told ESPN. "It would have to be something as great as the WWE to make me this happy, to pull me away.

"Otherwise, no one would hear from me. I would live in the woods and be happy. That's all I really want."

It's no secret that Rousey battled with depression following the downturn of her famous run in the UFC. So, it's a relief to learn that the opportunity to compete as a WWE superstar provided her with enough happiness to allow her to embrace the fact that she's a huge mainstream star not just in the United States, but across the world. While elaborating in the interview, Rousey also revealed being in WWE gives her the opportunity to truly enjoy herself once again, something she has never made a priority in her life before.

While the Rousey-in-WWE experiment is still in the infant stage, it seems to be paying dividends for her personal life thus far.

