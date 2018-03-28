WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey admits WWE is only reason she's back in public eye
If not for the opportunity to compete in WWE, Rousey might be in seclusion
Given her status now as a full-time WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey is in the public eye just as much -- if not more, really -- as she was when she was the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion, dominating any and all opponents. Of course, her mixed martial arts career went downhill following two straight decisive losses, causing her to take herself away from the mainstream for a bit.
Rousey possibly keeping herself secluded from the world is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Wednesday, March 28, with her WrestleMania debut less than two weeks away.
WWE placed Rousey back in the public eye
As Rousey makes her media rounds leading up to her mixed tag team match with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, the former UFC star sat down for a lengthy discussion with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. During the interview, Rousey revealed that if not for her new career, she would most likely be living in peace somewhere very few people could get a hold of her.
"I could very happily be in some house in the mountains and never see anyone again, hang out with my goats and chickens," Rousey told ESPN. "It would have to be something as great as the WWE to make me this happy, to pull me away.
"Otherwise, no one would hear from me. I would live in the woods and be happy. That's all I really want."
It's no secret that Rousey battled with depression following the downturn of her famous run in the UFC. So, it's a relief to learn that the opportunity to compete as a WWE superstar provided her with enough happiness to allow her to embrace the fact that she's a huge mainstream star not just in the United States, but across the world. While elaborating in the interview, Rousey also revealed being in WWE gives her the opportunity to truly enjoy herself once again, something she has never made a priority in her life before.
While the Rousey-in-WWE experiment is still in the infant stage, it seems to be paying dividends for her personal life thus far.
- It's stunning, to say the least, that Shane McMahon is being advertised to team with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania to face off with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. When news broke that McMahon is currently suffering from a bout with diverticulitis, the safe assumption was that an appearance at 'Mania was out of the question. There is no official update on the condition of McMahon at this time; however, he did share his own small update on Instagram from the hospital with his three young sons by his side.
- Women's SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair was pulled from both the weekly Tuesday night show as well as her scheduled appearance in the Mixed Match Challenge with partner Bobby Roode, with WWE citing an injury. Scheduled to face Asuka in less than two weeks in New Orleans, this of course had everyone concerned. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, though, there's no real cause for concern. Flair was simply experiencing some swelling due to recent oral surgery she underwent, and is expected to be set for her 'Mania showdown with the "Empress of Tomorrow." Becky Lynch teamed with Roode in Flair's place in the Mixed Match Challenge Tuesday in a winning effort over Sasha Banks and Finn Balor.
- In NXT action on Wednesday evening as we inch closer toward NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, general manager William Regal has a special announcement for the NXT Universe. In the squared circle, the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic go down as The Authors of Pain take on the Street Profits, and Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne square off with SAnitY. Trent Seven vs. Velveteen Dream is also advertised, as is a singles match featuring Lars Sullivan.
- Speaking of NXT, let's check in on the hottest feud all of pro wrestling has to offer at the moment: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa. As he continues his aim on tearing apart his former tag team partner limb-from-limb for his betrayal, Gargano has now turned his attention to invading Ciampa's home. Old-school wrestling at its finest.
Beginning to lose my mind... pic.twitter.com/Yr2uE4TDna— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 28, 2018
