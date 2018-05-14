WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey gets title match out of nowhere, All In sells out

Just because we're weeks away from WWE's next pay-per-view does not mean the news and rumors surrounding both the company and world of professional wrestling as a whole have slowed down. In fact, we had a momentous last few days that have included a surprise title match announcement and an unexpected immediate sellout for what is being billed as an independent wrestling all-star show set for this September.

Check out everything that has gone down over the last few days below.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Ronda Rousey gets a big match ... and we don't know why

During the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday, it came to pass that Nia Jax will defend her Raw women's championship ... against Ronda Rousey ... at Money in the Bank this June. All of this despite Rousey never having a one-on-one WWE match, let alone a singles victory, after it looked like she would be working a slow-burn program with Natalya against a veteran antagonist in Mickie James.

WWE confirmed to CBS Sports that this was indeed an announcement that occurred as there is no video of it for us to view at this time. To call this nonsensical booking may be an understatement considering Rousey's lone WWE match was a mixed tag affair at WrestleMania and a large part of her storyline entering the company was that she would not be gifted undeserved opportunities. With Jax as a face still involved in a bullying angle with heel Alexa Bliss, and Rousey operating as a face alongside Natalya in the beginnings of a feud with James, this truly comes out of nowhere.

"We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title," Rousey told E! network. "I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her."

More WWE news, rumors