WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey gets title match out of nowhere, All In sells out
It has been a busy last few days in the world of professional wrestling, and we're here to wrap it up
Just because we're weeks away from WWE's next pay-per-view does not mean the news and rumors surrounding both the company and world of professional wrestling as a whole have slowed down. In fact, we had a momentous last few days that have included a surprise title match announcement and an unexpected immediate sellout for what is being billed as an independent wrestling all-star show set for this September.
Check out everything that has gone down over the last few days below.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Ronda Rousey gets a big match ... and we don't know why
During the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday, it came to pass that Nia Jax will defend her Raw women's championship ... against Ronda Rousey ... at Money in the Bank this June. All of this despite Rousey never having a one-on-one WWE match, let alone a singles victory, after it looked like she would be working a slow-burn program with Natalya against a veteran antagonist in Mickie James.
WWE confirmed to CBS Sports that this was indeed an announcement that occurred as there is no video of it for us to view at this time. To call this nonsensical booking may be an understatement considering Rousey's lone WWE match was a mixed tag affair at WrestleMania and a large part of her storyline entering the company was that she would not be gifted undeserved opportunities. With Jax as a face still involved in a bullying angle with heel Alexa Bliss, and Rousey operating as a face alongside Natalya in the beginnings of a feud with James, this truly comes out of nowhere.
"We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title," Rousey told E! network. "I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her."
More WWE news, rumors
- SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon on Monday announced that AJ Styles will defend his WWE championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the MITB event. There has not been a stipulation added to the bout at this time, though it is safe to assume that one will be placed on it in the coming weeks. McMahon made this announcement Monday on Twitter. Take a look at the four official matches for the MITB card and what we expect will be added to it shortly.
- The independent wrestling all-star event All In, championed by Cody [Rhodes] and The Young Bucks, began as the result of a bet with longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer over whether an independent show could sell 10,000 seats, a feat that has not been accomplished in the United States by a company other than WWE since the last 1990s (WCW). Well, tickets for All In went on sale Sunday, and they sold out in under 30 minutes. It is believed that over 10,000 seats were sold for the Sears Centre, located just outside Chicago, which obviously gives Cody and the Bucks their mark and a victory in their bet, even if the event did not meet the original terms. Meltzer initially replied to a reader that independent company Ring of Honor would be unable to sell 10,000 seats for a show, leading Cody to suggest that he would like to attempt doing so with three months of promotion. The promotion period has far exceeded that and will be nearly a year by the time the event happens, but it does not make the fact that so many seats were sold any less impressive. In addition to the Bucks and Cody, some of the biggest non-WWE wrestlers in the world will perform at All In, including Kenny Omega, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada and Penta el 0M, to name a few.
- WWE fans appearing at live events in Europe this weekend noted that Shelton Benjamin, who returned to the company within the last year, has gone back to his "Ain't No Stopping Me Now" theme song that his fans missed in a major way. Benjamin was initially part of a tag team with Chad Gable when rejoining WWE but is now a solo midcarder on the SmackDown brand.
- Already announced for Raw on Monday is an intercontinental title match with Seth Rollins defending his strap against Kevin Owens after the former issued an open challenge on Twitter over the weekend. Owens accepted, and WWE made it official. With WWE in London for tonight's show, it will not air live but still kick off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Be sure to avoid spoilers if you want to learn everything as it goes down live tonight.
-
WWE Money in the Bank matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view
-
SCSA believes Reigns should turn heel
'Stone Cold' is now in the same camp shared by many die-hard WWE fans
-
Booker T weighs in on Hulk Hogan
The Hall of Famer would like to see Hogan get a second chance
-
Jericho almost competed at WrestleMania
Jericho was asked to perform in a marquee match in New Orleans
-
WWE: How to fix everything
WWE is in a bad way right now, and the ITC crew is here to help
-
SD recap: MITB build continues
It was the blue brand's turn to add to Money in the Bank on Tuesday