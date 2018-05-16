WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster

Throughout the past few months, not much has been heard surrounding the status of former WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and his sexual assault case. That all changed on Wednesday, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines making the rounds for May 16.

Enzo Amore case reaches a resolution

On Wednesday afternoon, Amore, real name Eric Arndt, released a statement through his lawyer which proclaimed the sexual assault case he was facing has been dropped by authorities in Phoenix, Arizona. Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to Phoenix police to confirm that the statement was true, and they did indeed offer up the confirmation that all has been resolved with the matter.

Amore was the reigning cruiserweight champion in late January during the time period when the allegations from October 2017 surfaced. Upon those allegations coming to light, WWE suspended Amore before promptly announcing his release not long after. Reportedly, Amore was not fired due to the allegations, rather he failed to alert top WWE officials that he was facing something so serious ahead of time.

In the statement, Amore's lawyer points out that the former WWE star is aiming to get back into the entertainment industry. He didn't specify whether that entailed continuing on in professional wrestling, but you have to assume that some independent promotions out there may be willing to offer up the money to get him to appear, which undoubtedly will be met with much criticism.

More WWE news, rumors

The United Kingdom Championship Tournament is set to take place on June 18 and June 19 in London's historic Royal Albert Hall, and on Wednesday, the company gave us a look at the first set of competitors. Among the eight names in the reveal on Wednesday were 205 Live star Jack Gallagher, Zack Gibson and El Ligero. More participants will be announced in the near future, though the exact date of the next reveal isn't known.

As she gets set for her upcoming Raw women's championship match against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey made her live event debut on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. Rousey teamed with Ember Moon & Natalya to take on the heel team of Mickie James, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott. A quick clip of Rousey receiving the hot tag can be seen below. #WWEGeneva @RondaRousey's live event debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OK6DbLYl7Z — Anaïs (@Na_nou83) May 16, 2018