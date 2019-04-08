WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey suffers injury at WrestleMania 35, Batista calls it an in-ring career
Rousey reportedly felt the physical effects the most in the WrestleMania main event on Sunday
Former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey was one of two women unsuccessful in the quest to become a dual-women's champion on Sunday night in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35. Despite the confusing finish, it was a match filled with physicality, and Rousey apparently came out of it feeling the effects the most. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" following the show, Rousey sustained a broken hand during the bout that he described as "severe."
Meltzer then went on to reiterate that Sunday night was indeed penciled in to serve as Rousey's final WWE match for the foreseeable future, and the injury now just adds some more confirmation that we won't be seeing "Rowdy" compete in the squared circle for quite some time.
Check out our audio instant analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below. Be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts.
Rousey entered the first women's main event in WrestleMania history as the Raw women's champion to square off with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a match with a winner-take-all stipulation attached. In the end, Lynch was able to reverse a Piper's Pit finisher attempt from Rousey into a crucifix pinfall to stand tall on the biggest stage of the year as the new dual-women's champion.
Speaking of the finish that has had everyone buzzing -- for better or worse -- since the conclusion of WrestleMania 35, that was addressed as well. According to Meltzer, that was the planned finish as the controversy ultimately drew from Rousey inadvertently lifting her shoulders at the beginning of the finishing pinfall sequence.
More WWE news, rumors
- Batista has always stated that he if got his WrestleMania match with Triple H he's desired for a long time that he would retire from in-ring competition afterwards. Well, "The Animal" is a man of his word. Following WrestleMania 35 on Sunday and his loss to his longtime friend in a no holds barred match, Batista took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from in-ring action while thanking the fans for the opportunity to entertain us throughout the years.
- Kofi Kingston made history on Sunday when he defeated Daniel Bryan to become the first African-born WWE champion. Naturally, the emotions were pouring out of everyone as Kingston culminated an 11-year journey with one of the most significant title victories in company history. But to truly understand just how much Kingston's championship moment on the grandest stage of 'em all meant, just watch the reactions of former WWE superstars Shad Gaspard and MVP.
- So now that WrestleMania 35 is out of the way, we can get down to the real business fans look forward to every year: the Raw after WrestleMania! Monday's show that will no doubt again be filled with rabid fans coming off the WrestleMania high emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and announced for the show are segments with Lynch, new universal champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, now two-time intercontinental champion Finn Balor and new Raw tag team champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins.
-
Kofi Kingston captures WWE title
Kingston's moment at WrestleMania 35 was everything we imagined it would be ... and then s...
-
WrestleMania 35: Lesnar drops the title
The show of shows got off to a stunning start with the crowning of a new universal champ
-
Becky Lynch reigns as dual champion
'The Man' stood tall in MetLife Stadium to close out WrestleMania 35
-
Complete guide to WWE WrestleMania 35
Everything you need to know about the WrestleMania 35 event that's just passed
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 results, grades
Fan favorites went over big at WrestleMania 35 with WWE making history in more ways than o...
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know as WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to begin in the New York area