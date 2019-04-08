WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey suffers injury at WrestleMania 35, Batista calls it an in-ring career

Former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey was one of two women unsuccessful in the quest to become a dual-women's champion on Sunday night in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35. Despite the confusing finish, it was a match filled with physicality, and Rousey apparently came out of it feeling the effects the most. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" following the show, Rousey sustained a broken hand during the bout that he described as "severe."

Meltzer then went on to reiterate that Sunday night was indeed penciled in to serve as Rousey's final WWE match for the foreseeable future, and the injury now just adds some more confirmation that we won't be seeing "Rowdy" compete in the squared circle for quite some time.

Rousey entered the first women's main event in WrestleMania history as the Raw women's champion to square off with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a match with a winner-take-all stipulation attached. In the end, Lynch was able to reverse a Piper's Pit finisher attempt from Rousey into a crucifix pinfall to stand tall on the biggest stage of the year as the new dual-women's champion.

Speaking of the finish that has had everyone buzzing -- for better or worse -- since the conclusion of WrestleMania 35, that was addressed as well. According to Meltzer, that was the planned finish as the controversy ultimately drew from Rousey inadvertently lifting her shoulders at the beginning of the finishing pinfall sequence.

