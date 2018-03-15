WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey trains with Kurt Angle, talks CM Punk return

WWE WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is nearly three weeks away from taking place in the Superdome for the first time since WrestleMania 30, and the card is just about finalized. One of the premier bouts taking place on Sunday, April 8 sees Ronda Rousey teaming up with Kurt Angle in her first in-ring appearance for the company as they take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in mixed tag team action.

Rousey and Angle prepare in the ring

Despite a plethora of marquee matches on the WrestleMania 34 card, without a doubt the in-ring debut of Rousey will receive the most mainstream attention. Having not participated in a professional wrestling match to this point, there's a lot of intrigue surrounding her first taste of action in a WWE ring. While we aren't aware of Rousey's skills in the ring yet, one thing we do know is that she has one hell of a trainer as a partner in former world champion Angle -- and he's making her get to work ahead of their showdown with The Authority. Wednesday, Angle shared the post below on Instagram which shows the duo during a recent training session.

Training day!!!! #AngleRousey #Wrestlemania34 A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Much of the criticism thrown Rousey's way stems from her not only never having a match in WWE altogether to this point, but never having competed at all and making her debut on the biggest main roster stage of the year. However, between being coached up by some of the incredible trainers down at the WWE Performance Center for the past few months plus being around a prodigy the likes of Angle could end up going a long way. Who knows? Come April 8, some of the critics may be pleasantly surprised at what the former UFC women's bantamweight champion can bring to the table. We'll get that answer in just a few short weeks in New Orleans.

