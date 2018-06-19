WWE news, rumors: Sami Zayn legit injured, ROH event in Madison Square Garden nixed

Ring of Honor was set to make history in 2019 as the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned pro wrestling company continually takes aim at WWE by entering the latter's house -- quite the bold move, which goes without saying. Well, that dream invasion didn't last all that long, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, June 19.

WWE pulls the plug on ROH in MSG

In a recent interview, Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley dropped the bombshell that ROH had secured a date for an event to run at WWE's traditional home base, Madison Square Garden. With rumors of Madison Square Garden not being pleased with WWE over recent years for its affinity of running big events in Brooklyn's Barclays Center when they do head to New York, it seemed slightly possible that ROH could actually end up infiltrating the world's most famous arena.

Despite the rumored rift, though, it was distinctly pointed out that WWE still had the power to nix the event ... and what do you know, they apparently have done just that.

Speaking with PW Insider, ROH COO Joe Koff revealed that Madison Square Garden decided to pull out of the agreement after conversations with WWE. It doesn't appear as of right now that ROH will just take its licks and retreat, though, as Koff also said that the legal team will be getting involved in the hopes the show could possibly still take place.

"You know, I'm going to tell you Mike because you are asking," Koff said. "I'm not going to discuss beyond this statement because I am not going to litigate this in the press. We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I'm expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City. "

"You come at the king, you best not miss," is the first thought that comes to mind regarding this situation. It was admirable on the part of ROH to attempt such a move, but in the end, apparently the rift between WWE and MSG may not be as unpleasant as it's been made out to be.

