WWE news, rumors: Sami Zayn's Greatest Royal Rumble absence, new WWE trademark

There was a load of stars who were on the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble card in Saudi Arabia, but current Raw superstar Sami Zayn was not one of them. Its seems as if the entire situation surrounding Zayn's omission from the card wasn't just confusing to fans, but within the confines of the company as well. That's where we'll begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Thursday, May 3.

Sami Zayn's confusing Saudi Arabia absence

The reasoning for most when it came the explaining why Zayn was left off the Saudi Arabian card came simply down to the fact that he is of Syrian descent. But that theory was quickly debunked by those pointing out that Zayn had previously worked in Saudi Arabia while a member of the NXT roster in 2014, so that explanation wasn't cutting it.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Zayn being left off the show was a secret that was kept between he and WWE officials. The report notes that an injury angle was supposed to be run on television that was to serve as an explanation for his absence -- but as we know, that angle never came to be. Zayn was simply not a part of the Saudi Arabian festivities. Adding to the confusion, WWE apparently never even offered Zayn the reasoning as to why he would not be making the trip with the rest of his co-workers.

WWE announcers were also reportedly instructed to not mention Zayn's absence until after the show had taken place. Truly an odd sequence of events that went down leading into one of the biggest shows in company history involving one of the more popular performers on the roster, but it was done for a purpose. We just may never what that actual purpose was, though.

