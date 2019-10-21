WWE news, rumors: Seth Rollins calls AEW 'minor leagues,' Xavier Woods injured in Australia

Seth Rollins vs. Kenny Omega is firmly planted as a dream match in the minds of many pro wrestling fans. Omega has seemed comfortable never entering a WWE ring, in large part because the way he views his art doesn't line up with the "WWE style" of in-ring product. That has led him to an impressive career as the "Best Bout Machine" and a spot as one of the top stars in upstart All Elite Wrestling where he also serves as an executive vice president. Rollins has long-established himself in the WWE ranks as a top star capable of putting on great performances, even within the promotion-imposed limitations on matches.

While there are merits to how both men have managed to become unique stars in pro wrestling, an in-ring meeting where fans see how those two styles mesh seems destined to never happen. During a Fandemic Tour convention Q&A, Rollins was asked about his ideal match scenario that would see him someday face Omega. With the fan having already done the heavy lifting of suggesting a WrestleMania main event, Rollins took the opportunity to throw a subtle, verbal jab at AEW.

🚨Seth Rollins implies AEW is the minor leagues pic.twitter.com/fplluEwGss — PublicEnemiesPodcast (@TheEnemiesPod) October 21, 2019

"When Kenny is done playing in the minor leagues over there," Rollins replied. "Kenny can come and work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, make the most money and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania."

While WWE and AEW talent keep insisting there's "not a war" between the two promotions, shots keep getting fired.

