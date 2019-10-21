WWE news, rumors: Seth Rollins calls AEW 'minor leagues,' Xavier Woods injured in Australia
The universal champ took a shot at AEW when being asked about a potential future match with Omega
Seth Rollins vs. Kenny Omega is firmly planted as a dream match in the minds of many pro wrestling fans. Omega has seemed comfortable never entering a WWE ring, in large part because the way he views his art doesn't line up with the "WWE style" of in-ring product. That has led him to an impressive career as the "Best Bout Machine" and a spot as one of the top stars in upstart All Elite Wrestling where he also serves as an executive vice president. Rollins has long-established himself in the WWE ranks as a top star capable of putting on great performances, even within the promotion-imposed limitations on matches.
While there are merits to how both men have managed to become unique stars in pro wrestling, an in-ring meeting where fans see how those two styles mesh seems destined to never happen. During a Fandemic Tour convention Q&A, Rollins was asked about his ideal match scenario that would see him someday face Omega. With the fan having already done the heavy lifting of suggesting a WrestleMania main event, Rollins took the opportunity to throw a subtle, verbal jab at AEW.
"When Kenny is done playing in the minor leagues over there," Rollins replied. "Kenny can come and work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, make the most money and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania."
While WWE and AEW talent keep insisting there's "not a war" between the two promotions, shots keep getting fired.
- While working a WWE Live Event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, New Day member Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles tendon injury. WWE confirmed the news after his tag match against The Revival had to be stopped. Woods then tweeted an apology with a video on the causes of Achilles injuries. While there is no confirmation on the length of time Woods will be out of action, he will not wrestle on the final dates of the Australian tour.
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced a new U.S.-based subsidiary, New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America, early Monday morning. NJPW of America will focus on promoting events throughout the country, breaking the United States up into five key geographic areas where it will focus their attention. "The main idea will be that U.S. events will take place while the Japanese schedule is between tours," CEO Takami Ohbari said at a press conference announcing the move. "If there is high demand from fans, simultaneous tours may become a possibility."
- Rising independent star Jake Atlas has reportedly signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center in January. Atlas had stopped accepting bookings after December, coming off an impressive set of matches at PWG's Battle of Los Angeles. Atlas had appeared on Stephanie McMahon's episode of "Undercover Boss," telling the WWE exec his goal is to become the first openly gay WWE champion.
