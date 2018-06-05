WWE news, rumors: Shawn Michaels open to one more match, U.K. Tournament details
'The Heartbreak Kid' has been retired from the ring since 2010
There are just certain subjects of which WWE fans will not let go, and one of those is a possible in-ring return of one of the greatest of all time, Shawn Michaels. Well, some recent comments made by "The Heartbreak Kid" will certainly make those fans happy, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 5.
Shawn Michaels open to returning to the ring
In a recent interview with Sky Sports to promote his upcoming appearance at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in London, Michaels revealed that he would possibly entertain the idea of getting back into the ring -- under the right circumstances. The former WWE champion also wanted fans to know that should it happen, they wouldn't be getting the same performer he was in his prime because, well, he's 52.
"It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer," Michaels said. "It could be possible, but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the 'Showstopper,' 'Mr. WrestleMania,' and that I'm 52 years old now."
Michaels would also go on to name three dream opponents in Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Johnny Gargano, but he did specify that those are just fantasy bouts he would have liked to participate in a decade ago. As far as a present-day return potentially happening, he noted that it would likely be a DX tag team reunion with Triple H to just have some fun out there one more time. While, regardless of what he says, we'd likely all eat up those dream singles matches he spoke of, a DX reunion would still pique the interest of many who want to see the legend compete once again inside a WWE ring.
More WWE news, rumors
- Speaking of the WWE UK Tournament, we've known for weeks now that it will be taking place June 18-19 inside the historic Royal Albert Hall. Fans may have assumed that they could also stream it live on the WWE Network when it goes down on those two days, but that won't be the case. On Tuesday, WWE announced that the two-day event won't be available for streaming until one week later on June 25-26.
- While Kane has a lot on his place for the next few months with his Tennessee mayoral election approaching this November, that doesn't mean he's ruling out a return to the ring -- even if he does become the mayor of Knox County. In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, revealed that he would be honored to wrestle on a pay-per-view card in Knoxville as an elected official.
- According to a very interesting report from PW Insider, Mexican promotion AAA has a hold on a date in September for Madison Square Garden, the historical home of WWE. They're told that WWE does have the right of first refusal on the date, but the larger drama in this scenario is the fact that MSG has become increasingly unhappy with WWE running its New York City events in Brooklyn and the Barclays Center, especially those taking place next WrestleMania 35 weekend.
- On Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live, a contract signing will be held for the Money in the Bank WWE championship match pitting AJ Styles defending his title once again against Shiunsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. Charlotte Flair will take on Becky Lynch, Naomi & Jimmy Uso will team up to square off with Lana & Aiden English, and SmackDown women's champion Carmella has promised to "unmask" Asuka.
