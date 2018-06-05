WWE news, rumors: Shawn Michaels open to one more match, U.K. Tournament details

There are just certain subjects of which WWE fans will not let go, and one of those is a possible in-ring return of one of the greatest of all time, Shawn Michaels. Well, some recent comments made by "The Heartbreak Kid" will certainly make those fans happy, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 5.

Shawn Michaels open to returning to the ring

In a recent interview with Sky Sports to promote his upcoming appearance at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in London, Michaels revealed that he would possibly entertain the idea of getting back into the ring -- under the right circumstances. The former WWE champion also wanted fans to know that should it happen, they wouldn't be getting the same performer he was in his prime because, well, he's 52.

"It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer," Michaels said. "It could be possible, but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the 'Showstopper,' 'Mr. WrestleMania,' and that I'm 52 years old now."

Michaels would also go on to name three dream opponents in Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Johnny Gargano, but he did specify that those are just fantasy bouts he would have liked to participate in a decade ago. As far as a present-day return potentially happening, he noted that it would likely be a DX tag team reunion with Triple H to just have some fun out there one more time. While, regardless of what he says, we'd likely all eat up those dream singles matches he spoke of, a DX reunion would still pique the interest of many who want to see the legend compete once again inside a WWE ring.

