WWE news, rumors: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to interview The Undertaker in 'The Broken Skull Sessions' debut

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin will host a new interview show on WWE Network, and his first guest will be a fellow industry legend and longtime rival inside the squared circle. According to an announcement from WWE on Monday, The Undertaker will be the first man to be interviewed on the new "The Broken Skull Sessions" series. The interview will air on Sunday, Nov. 24 following the conclusion of the Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, is notorious for not sitting down to participate in long-form interviews -- a fact that has added large part to his mystique not only as a character, but as Calaway the person as well. Austin has developed into a fantastic interviewer in his time since retirement, and years of sharing a locker room with The Undertaker should make for an insightful show. "The Broken Skull Sessions" looks to follow the same general format as the old "Stone Cold Podcast," which also aired on WWE Network.

The Undertaker has been in a state of semi-retirement for years, most recently teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at this year's Extreme Rules PPV. That match was viewed by many as a "make good" following Undertaker's poorly executed -- and more poorly received -- match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Who knows, maybe that will be one of the many topics The Undertaker opens up on during his upcoming sit-down with Austin.

