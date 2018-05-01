WWE news, rumors: Superstar responds to death threats after Saudi Arabia show
Ariya Daivari received the threats against his life after the Greatest Royal Rumble
While WWE took all the necessary precautions during the Greatest Royal Rumble show this past Friday to make sure they honored and respected the Saudi Arabian culture, the historic show was not without some hiccups. One of the segments that aired here in the United States and took place live in the stadium did draw some controversy, and it even led to one superstar revealing he had to deal with death threats. That is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, May 1.
Ariya Daivari responds to death threats against him
One segment that aired on Friday in Saudi Arabia involved four performers from the home country who had taken part in a WWE tryout as the crew was in the country and Iranian heels Ariya Daivari and his brother, the returning Shawn. During the spot, the Daivari brothers headed to the ring possessing the Iranian flag while talking down to the young Saudi stars. In classic pro wrestling fashion, the Saudi Arabian heroes gave the Iranian heels the comeuppance the crowd was looking for, seemingly leaving everyone happy.
Well, not everyone was all that pleased. Aside from the segment being so controversial to begin with given the strained relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia that it did not air on the Saudi Arabian broadcast, 205 Live star Ariya was forced to issue an apology on Twitter for the segment while at the same time revealing he was the recipient of death threats over what went down.
This is another stern reminder that, even to this day, not everyone sees professional wrestling as strictly a form of entertainment, especially in some foreign countries. Sometimes fans take what they see on WWE television too literally, and unfortunately, it can lead to incidents such as this.
Though, it was refreshing to see that Daivari received support from one of the young performers who gave him a storyline beat down in the ring -- Mansoor Al-Shahail.
More WWE news, rumors
- Showtime Sports announced on Monday that a documentary on the career of famed combat sports and current NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo will be airing on May 25. The project will cover Ranallo's struggles with bipolar disorder as he became one of the best play-by-play commentators in the game today.
- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason sumo wrestling legend Hiroki Sumi appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble was apparently due to one of the Saudi princes working with the company asking for Yokozuna -- who we all know has been deceased for nearly 18 years. What's more, the also-deceased Ultimate Warrior was reportedly requested for the show as well.
- On Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura is demanding an apology from WWE champion AJ Styles following the champ's outburst in their title match on Friday in Saudi Arabia. United States champion Jeff Hardy will appear on "Miz TV," Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Asuka will take on Carmella & The IIconics, and the company is teasing some gloating from Big Cass over eliminating Daniel Bryan from his record-setting Greatest Royal Rumble run.
Every fight needs a voice. #BipolarRockNRoller reveals @mauroranallo's lifelong battle with mental illness 5/25 at 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/ID8pVKOz7n— SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) April 30, 2018
