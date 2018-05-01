WWE news, rumors: Superstar responds to death threats after Saudi Arabia show

While WWE took all the necessary precautions during the Greatest Royal Rumble show this past Friday to make sure they honored and respected the Saudi Arabian culture, the historic show was not without some hiccups. One of the segments that aired here in the United States and took place live in the stadium did draw some controversy, and it even led to one superstar revealing he had to deal with death threats. That is where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Tuesday, May 1.

Ariya Daivari responds to death threats against him

One segment that aired on Friday in Saudi Arabia involved four performers from the home country who had taken part in a WWE tryout as the crew was in the country and Iranian heels Ariya Daivari and his brother, the returning Shawn. During the spot, the Daivari brothers headed to the ring possessing the Iranian flag while talking down to the young Saudi stars. In classic pro wrestling fashion, the Saudi Arabian heroes gave the Iranian heels the comeuppance the crowd was looking for, seemingly leaving everyone happy.

Well, not everyone was all that pleased. Aside from the segment being so controversial to begin with given the strained relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia that it did not air on the Saudi Arabian broadcast, 205 Live star Ariya was forced to issue an apology on Twitter for the segment while at the same time revealing he was the recipient of death threats over what went down.

Unfortunately some people took offense to this despite it being pure entertainment. Some threats were made against my life. I wanted to put this statement out to clarify where I as a person stand compared to my t.v. character. https://t.co/NJbnlMnn28 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) May 1, 2018

This is another stern reminder that, even to this day, not everyone sees professional wrestling as strictly a form of entertainment, especially in some foreign countries. Sometimes fans take what they see on WWE television too literally, and unfortunately, it can lead to incidents such as this.

Though, it was refreshing to see that Daivari received support from one of the young performers who gave him a storyline beat down in the ring -- Mansoor Al-Shahail.

Ariya is an absolute class act and it was a pleasure to meet and work with him. I owe him and his brother so much. Please remember all performers are human beings first. Adults should be able to separate reality and fiction. https://t.co/sl9itl9cJz — Mansoor Al-Shehail (منصور الشهيل) (@MannyFaberino) May 1, 2018

