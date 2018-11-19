WWE news, rumors: Survivor Series 2019 location confirmed, AJ Styles contract update

AJ Styles sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world in January 2016 when he made a surprise appearance as the third entrant in the Royal Rumble match, making his debut on the WWE main roster in a move that some thought they may never see come to fruition. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Styles had signed a three-year deal with WWE, and if you can do the simple math, you realize that contract is rapidly coming to an end. There's no need to panic as of yet, as it seems Styles would love to stay in the big leagues, but the 41-year-old star has one specific request in mind.

According to a report from Fightful.com, Styles and WWE are currently negotiating the terms of a new three-year contract which would lock him into the company into early 2022. However, Styles is reportedly asking that his schedule be reduced if he is to make a new long-term commitment to Vince McMahon and Co. As the report put it, Styles is looking for a schedule similar to that of Randy Orton, where his television appearances will be regular while his live events will be cut down significantly.

At 41, having been traveling the world for around 20 years competing and with a family that includes a wife and four children, this is by no means an unreasonable request from Styles. The man known as "Phenomenal" has been nothing short of an MVP-caliber performer since his arrival three years ago, and he's consistently been one of the most popular superstars among men, women and children -- which is difficult to accomplish in the current wrestling climate. I can't speak for McMahon himself, but Styles has done nothing to show that he shouldn't be given the opportunity to stick around a while longer, even with a small demand such as some added time off.

