WWE news, rumors: Survivor Series 2019 location confirmed, AJ Styles contract update
Styles would reportedly like to stay with WWE ... just with a little less responsibility
AJ Styles sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world in January 2016 when he made a surprise appearance as the third entrant in the Royal Rumble match, making his debut on the WWE main roster in a move that some thought they may never see come to fruition. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Styles had signed a three-year deal with WWE, and if you can do the simple math, you realize that contract is rapidly coming to an end. There's no need to panic as of yet, as it seems Styles would love to stay in the big leagues, but the 41-year-old star has one specific request in mind.
According to a report from Fightful.com, Styles and WWE are currently negotiating the terms of a new three-year contract which would lock him into the company into early 2022. However, Styles is reportedly asking that his schedule be reduced if he is to make a new long-term commitment to Vince McMahon and Co. As the report put it, Styles is looking for a schedule similar to that of Randy Orton, where his television appearances will be regular while his live events will be cut down significantly.
At 41, having been traveling the world for around 20 years competing and with a family that includes a wife and four children, this is by no means an unreasonable request from Styles. The man known as "Phenomenal" has been nothing short of an MVP-caliber performer since his arrival three years ago, and he's consistently been one of the most popular superstars among men, women and children -- which is difficult to accomplish in the current wrestling climate. I can't speak for McMahon himself, but Styles has done nothing to show that he shouldn't be given the opportunity to stick around a while longer, even with a small demand such as some added time off.
More WWE news, rumors
- Survivor Series just went down on Sunday night in Los Angeles, but as we know when it comes to WWE, once one of the traditional "Big Four" pay-per-views end, the focus immediately turns to next year. On Monday, WWE announced that the 2019 Survivor Series event will be taking place in Chicago inside the AllState Arena on Nov. 24. It will be a customary full weekend of festivities in Chicago for one of the biggest events of the year, beginning that Friday with SmackDown Live on Fox, NXT TakeOver on Saturday, Survivor Series on Sunday and Raw on Monday.
- Despite the brutal post-match beating at the hands of Charlotte Flair on Sunday at Survivor Series, Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey will be appearing on the show Monday night. In a post on her official website, Rousey showed off the battle scars from the Flair attack while proclaiming that the doctors had cleared her to appear on the show.
- In other action on Raw, the red brand team will surely be gloating about "sweeping" the matches at Survivor Series. Speaking of the success of Raw at Survivor Series, there will be some follow-up to Braun Strowman earning a universal championship match as well as the opportunity to get his hands on acting general manager Baron Corbin. WWE is also teasing how Sasha Banks will respond to the actions of Nia Jax and Sunday, and the build to the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose intercontinental title match at TLC will get into full swing.
