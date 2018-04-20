WWE news, rumors: The Rock confirms offer to team with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34
'The Great One' was almost Rousey's partner for her WWE in-ring debut
Ronda Rousey had one one of the most successful WWE in-ring debuts that we have seen in quite some time as she teamed with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in New Orleans. While Angle is no slouch by any stretch to have in there as your partner for your debut, Rousey almost had quite the electrifying performer by her side for the bout. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Friday, April 20.
The Rock almost had Rousey's back at WrestleMania
When word began to make the rounds following her official signing that Rousey would be debuting in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania, most fans were hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be the partner in her corner. After all, it was the pairing that made the most sense given the angle they worked together with McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California. Ultimately, The Rock was not placed in that position -- but that doesn't mean an effort wasn't at least made.
During a recent radio interview with KISS FM UK, "The Great One" revealed that he and Vince McMahon did have discussions about serving as Rousey's partner in the Superdome, but he was unable to take his old boss up on the offer due to prior engagements.
"Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I'd get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I'm very proud of her," Johnson said. "We couldn't make it work this time because I was in Shanghai. But, Who knows down line?"
Sure, it would have been incredible to see this dream pairing back on April 8, but at the same time, the team of Rousey and Angle ended up putting on a memorable performance. But for those still holding out hope of seeing a Rock-Rousey pairing, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and as the Rock said to conclude his comments, you never know what opportunity could present itself down the line.
- Sticking with The Rock, he also caused quite a stir on Twitter by heaping a ton of praise onto a performer that isn't even on the main roster yet. When a fan on Twitter made The Rock aware of a tribute that was given to him by Ricochet during a recent NXT live event, the Brahma Bull revealed himself to be quite the fan of the high-flying sensation, even going so far as to proclaim him ushering in a new era of wrestling and anointing him as a future world champion. If you're Ricochet, you can't really ask for much more than that as you begin your WWE journey.
- Immediately following Raw on Monday night, WWE Network will be airing a documentary honoring Bruno Sammartino that will surely be a must-see offering. The tribute show on Monday will look back at some of the best matches and moments of one of greatest champions the business has ever seen, who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 82.
- Speaking of Raw this coming Monday night, the Greatest Royal Rumble go-home edition of the show will be welcoming back a familiar voice to commentary. Booker T revealed that he will be returning to the announce team this Monday, filling in for Jonathan Coachman who it seems has Golf Channel duties he must attend to.
- After undergoing successful open heart surgery recently, legendary big man Vader found himself back in the hospital. As it appeared recovery was going great, Vader announced on Twitter that he had to be admitted again after contracting pneumonia.
