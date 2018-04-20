WWE news, rumors: The Rock confirms offer to team with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey had one one of the most successful WWE in-ring debuts that we have seen in quite some time as she teamed with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in New Orleans. While Angle is no slouch by any stretch to have in there as your partner for your debut, Rousey almost had quite the electrifying performer by her side for the bout. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest WWE headlines for Friday, April 20.

The Rock almost had Rousey's back at WrestleMania

When word began to make the rounds following her official signing that Rousey would be debuting in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania, most fans were hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be the partner in her corner. After all, it was the pairing that made the most sense given the angle they worked together with McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California. Ultimately, The Rock was not placed in that position -- but that doesn't mean an effort wasn't at least made.

During a recent radio interview with KISS FM UK, "The Great One" revealed that he and Vince McMahon did have discussions about serving as Rousey's partner in the Superdome, but he was unable to take his old boss up on the offer due to prior engagements.

"Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I'd get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I'm very proud of her," Johnson said. "We couldn't make it work this time because I was in Shanghai. But, Who knows down line?"

Sure, it would have been incredible to see this dream pairing back on April 8, but at the same time, the team of Rousey and Angle ended up putting on a memorable performance. But for those still holding out hope of seeing a Rock-Rousey pairing, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and as the Rock said to conclude his comments, you never know what opportunity could present itself down the line.

