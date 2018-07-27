WWE news, rumors: The Rock interested in WrestleMania return; ROH courting CM Punk

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continues to prove himself as arguably the biggest box office movie star on the planet, he's never come out and explicitly stated that he'll never step into a WWE ring again at some point. That return to the squared circle could be coming soon, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Friday, July 27.

The Rock interested in WrestleMania 35 return

If The Rock is going to return to the ring for at least one more match, it's relatively easy to decipher that the match would take place on the grandest stage of 'em all, WrestleMania. That does appear to be the case, as in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and highly recommended], Dave Meltzer reports there has been talk of the "Great One" being interested in competing at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium next April. No potential opponent or attraction match was named, but the interest for a return seems to be alive and well.

The Rock's official last singles match was at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas where he defeated Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family in a mere 6 seconds, nothing more than a last-minute squash to appease the fans. But his last big singles angle/match took place inside the same venue he's reportedly aiming to return in. At WrestleMania 29 in 2013, the last time the annual event was held at MetLife Stadium, The Rock entered as the WWE champion and dropped the title to John Cena in the second match of their highly-publicized rivalry. It's also worth noting that The Rock suffered some severe injuries during that match and his latest movie production at the time had to be halted. Since then, potential returns have been put on hold due to insurance issues.

Should this report hold as much weight as wrestling fans would like it to, you'd assume there's no projects in the works for next spring that would damper this return attempt. So you can all start your fantasy booking now as to who you'd like to see the eight-time WWE champion feud with and subsequently face next year in New Jersey.

