WWE news, rumors: The Rock's daughter, Simone, begins training at Performance Center
The daughter of 'The Great One' seems ready to begin her pro wrestling journey
Pro wrestling is home to many second, third and even fourth-generation stars, and there appears to be another one set to join the mix some time in the future. She just so happens to be the daughter of one of the greatest WWE performers of all time and the biggest action movie star on the planet.
Simone Johnson begins her pro wrestling training
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Johnson, daughter of eight-time WWE champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has begun part-time training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The revelation came during an appearance by Zelina Vega on Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast where the current SmackDown Live performer spilled the beans. Vega did work closely with The Rock as she was cast to play the part of AJ Lee in the Paige biopic he oversaw with the assistance of WWE, "Fighting with My Family."
This news, while certainly notable, should not come as all that much of a shock. Just last year in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the younger Johnson expressed her interest in eventually joining the family business.
"It's a sport that is unlike anything else in the world," Johnson said. "There's just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that's so admirable. It's definitely something I've thought about and want to pursue."
The report does note that with Johnson still in high school, the training is simply part time at the moment. However, she is expected to immerse herself even more in the business in the near future.
Not only would Johnson have big shoes to fill simply based off her father's many accomplishments, but she would become a fourth-generation star in the family, joining her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia. But with a father as motivational and inspiring as hers, she should be able to handle the pressure just fine when she does decide to dive right into the pro wrestling mix.
