WWE news, rumors: The Undertaker supports Kane in quest to become mayor
Glenn Jacobs' candidacy for mayor got a boost from 'The Phenom'
We are just about a month away from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8, with just the SmackDown Live-branded WWE Fastlane PPV set to take place on March 11 before the biggest show of the year. During this busy time in professional wrestling, we here at CBS Sports aim to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. Let's have a look at some of the biggest stories for Friday, March 2.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
The political Brothers of Destruction
Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane, is currently campaigning to become mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. On Thursday, the "Big Red Machine" ran a fundraising event to boost his efforts to become mayor, and boy did he ever have quite the special guest on hand to support his political quest. It's been advertised for a few weeks now, but none other than The Undertaker showed up on Thursday night to lend his support to his storyline brother. Fans and supporters were able to get their picture taken with the famous duo, and really, it's just a sight to behold seeing these two together on a political venture.
Considering The Undertaker rarely makes appearances in public out of character, this was a nice gesture on his behalf to support his longtime real-life friend. It's still a bit too early to tell whether Kane could actually pull out the mayoral victory, but he's pulling out all the stops in his candidacy, that's for sure.
More WWE news, rumors
- After reportedly walking out on the company last October over frustrations regarding his role, Neville could be returning to WWE soon. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required] reports that talks between WWE and the former cruiserweight champion have reopened, with a possible return timetable of April being targeted.
- During a recent appearance on a Twitch stream with Golden Lovers teammate Kota Ibushi, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kenny Omega reiterated he has no desire at this time to join WWE. When asked by a fan, the former IWGP United States champion stated he's having fun with what he's doing now in pro wrestling, and he also doesn't want to become a "robot."
- Thursday, we noted the reports of independent stars Keith Lee and Walter being offered WWE contracts, with the latter shooting the rumor down. Well, also on Thursday, Lee took to Twitter to refute the report he could be on his way to WWE.
-
Ric Flair in video for 'Ric Flair Drip'
Flair's appearance in the music video for this popular track is tremendous
-
WWE offers top indy star, Rousey plans
One of WWE's former biggest stars made a major stand in the locker room a few years ago
-
WWE: Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey
The Road to WrestleMania 34 is in full swing, and there's a lot to discuss after Elimination...
-
Will Rey Mysterio be at WrestleMania?
Mysterio could be primed for an appearance in New Orleans on April 8
-
SD Live recap: Cena closer to 'Mania
Cena kept his WrestleMania dream alive with a huge win on Tuesday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...