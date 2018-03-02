WWE news, rumors: The Undertaker supports Kane in quest to become mayor

We are just about a month away from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8, with just the SmackDown Live-branded WWE Fastlane PPV set to take place on March 11 before the biggest show of the year. During this busy time in professional wrestling, we here at CBS Sports aim to keep you updated on some of the biggest headlines making the rounds. Let's have a look at some of the biggest stories for Friday, March 2.

The political Brothers of Destruction

Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane, is currently campaigning to become mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. On Thursday, the "Big Red Machine" ran a fundraising event to boost his efforts to become mayor, and boy did he ever have quite the special guest on hand to support his political quest. It's been advertised for a few weeks now, but none other than The Undertaker showed up on Thursday night to lend his support to his storyline brother. Fans and supporters were able to get their picture taken with the famous duo, and really, it's just a sight to behold seeing these two together on a political venture.

Kane and Undertaker hope to get a photo with them up in the near future. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/DENOpS8T2h — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 2, 2018

Considering The Undertaker rarely makes appearances in public out of character, this was a nice gesture on his behalf to support his longtime real-life friend. It's still a bit too early to tell whether Kane could actually pull out the mayoral victory, but he's pulling out all the stops in his candidacy, that's for sure.

