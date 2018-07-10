WWE news, rumors: TLC PPV on the move, Ronda Rousey to appear in WWE 2K19 video game
The pay-per-view is apparently moving to the end of the year
WWE Raw on Monday night took place in Boston, the scheduled site for the annual Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view later this year. It was there that everyone got an indication that the show would be taking place a little later in the year than originally expected and outside of Boston, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 10.
WWE TLC moving to December?
Fans in attendance at Raw in Boston on Monday night were quick to note a peculiar announcement that was made after the show. It was announced that WWE would be returning to Boston on Oct. 21 ... but not for the TLC show that has been scheduled for that date. Instead, it was revealed that fans could purchase tickets for a Raw and SmackDown Live "super show" live event. Naturally, with a PPV long being set for that date in October, some eyebrows were raised.
According to PW Insider, TLC is indeed on the move. They're reporting that WWE has confirmed that the TLC show will now be taking place on Dec. 16 in San Jose, California, which means that it will be replacing the originally scheduled Clash of Champions event for that night. Putting the pieces together, that seems to mean that Clash of Champions will be scrapped altogether.
The move seems rather sudden here in July, but one has to wonder if this is related in any way to the Super Show-Down event going down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia. Sure, WWE had a quick turnaround between WrestleMania 34 in April and the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia later that month, but maybe they learned the timeframe was just a little too taxing on the talent. Whatever the case, fans in Boston are losing a pay-per-view, but at the very least, they're being compensated with a show featuring stars from both brands.
More WWE news, rumors
- During Monday night's Raw, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey is the latest WWE 2K19 pre-order character. The announcement was made via an amazing video which featured a past clip of the late Roddy Piper giving Rousey his blessing to use the "Rowdy" nickname during her incredible run in the UFC. She has now carried the nickname to WWE as she begins her professional wrestling journey. Rousey joins Rey Mysterio as a pre-order character for the latest installment of the video game.
- In an article published by Sports Business Journal, we learned that ESPN was in the running to earn WWE television rights. Meetings were reportedly held to negotiate that involved Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, but in the end, they ultimately felt they wouldn't be able to distribute consistent programming on ESPN. WWE eventually opted to keep the rights to Raw with USA Network, while signing a blockbuster deal with Fox to air SmackDown Live beginning in October 2019.
- On Tuesday night's Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown Live, WWE champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle once again as they get set for their respective matches this Sunday against Rusev and Jeff Hardy. Team Hell No will open up the show as guests on Miz TV; Asuka takes on James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match; Andrade "Cien" Almas and Sin Cara are expected to finally have their showdown; and Tye Dillinger has a tall task ahead of him in the ring in the form of Samoa Joe.
