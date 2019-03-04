WWE news, rumors: Torrie Wilson enters Hall of Fame Class of 2019, July AEW show announced
Wilson is the latest inductee into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame
With WrestleMania weekend fast approaching, the WWE Hall of Fame class is beginning to fill up, and ESPNW was first to report the news on Monday that the latest inductee is former female superstar Torrie Wilson. Wilson joins a group of 2019 Hall of Fame inductees that already includes D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man.
An ex-fitness model, Wilson began her career in professional wrestling with WCW in 1999, enjoying time in a number of prominent storylines with the likes of the nWo and Hulk Hogan. She was released from WCW in late 2000 but made her 2001 debut with WWE shortly after Vince McMahon acquired her former employer. Wilson became one of the more popular mainstream Divas of that era with her inclusion in some of the more over-the-top storylines as well as her appearance on the cover of "Playboy" magazine in 2003.
Wilson retired from full-time action with WWE after the company released her in 2008, though she has made sporadic appearances over the years, most recently as a participant in the No. 1 contender battle royal match on the historic all-women's Evolution pay-per-view event that took place last year.
The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, April 6, inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- On Monday, All Elite Wrestling announced the second event that will take place under its banner following the Double or Nothing PPV on May 25. AEW will present "Fight for the Fallen" in Jacksonville on July 13 from the Daily's Place Amphitheater which is adjoined to TIAA Bank Field. During the company's introductory press conference earlier this year, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks revealed that the Jacksonville event would see a portion of the proceeds benefit victims of gun violence.
- Impact Wrestling has locked up one of its top stars. The company announced on Monday that Moose has signed a new multi-year deal with the company. The former NFL player, real name Quinn Ojinnaka, joined Impact in 2016 after making a name for himself in Ring of Honor.
- On Monday's edition of Raw, we're promised some much-needed follow-up on the storyline involving the returning Batista and Triple H. The status of the Raw women's championship will be addressed following the actions of Ronda Rousey last week, and as was announced over the weekend, "Saturday Night Live" stars Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to join that show as special guests.
