WWE news, rumors: Torrie Wilson enters Hall of Fame Class of 2019, July AEW show announced

With WrestleMania weekend fast approaching, the WWE Hall of Fame class is beginning to fill up, and ESPNW was first to report the news on Monday that the latest inductee is former female superstar Torrie Wilson. Wilson joins a group of 2019 Hall of Fame inductees that already includes D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man.

An ex-fitness model, Wilson began her career in professional wrestling with WCW in 1999, enjoying time in a number of prominent storylines with the likes of the nWo and Hulk Hogan. She was released from WCW in late 2000 but made her 2001 debut with WWE shortly after Vince McMahon acquired her former employer. Wilson became one of the more popular mainstream Divas of that era with her inclusion in some of the more over-the-top storylines as well as her appearance on the cover of "Playboy" magazine in 2003.

Wilson retired from full-time action with WWE after the company released her in 2008, though she has made sporadic appearances over the years, most recently as a participant in the No. 1 contender battle royal match on the historic all-women's Evolution pay-per-view event that took place last year.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, April 6, inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

